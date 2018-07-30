First Look: ‘Firefly’ #1 JG Jones Variant Cover

Joss Whedon’s Firefly is making the jump to Boom! Studios, and artist JG Jones has created a variant cover to celebrate the first issue.

Jones is known for his iconic covers to series like DC Comics’ Final Crisis, and now ComicBook.com can reveal his Firefly #1 variant cover, featuring the crew of the Serenity and hints at the story inside, which offers new insight into Malcolm Reynolds and Zoe Alleyne’s time spent fighting in the Unification War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The new Firefly series is written by Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and drawn by Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), with Whedon serving as story consultant. Jones’ cover reveal is the first installment of Boom! Studios’ five-week #MalCrushMonday promotion intended to spotlight the new Firefly series ahead of its debut in November.

“Firefly has some of the best fans in the world and so we knew that meant recruiting some of the best artists on the planet to deliver stunning covers to this new series,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “J.G. Jones has brought to life some of the biggest heroes on the planet through his work in comics – but none as shiny as the crew of the Serenity”

Firefly is set 500 years in the future following the event of the Unification War, a galactic civil war in which the Alliance defeated the Independents. The series follows the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that is constantly on the move.

The Serenity’s captain, Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, was one of the “Browncoats” who fought for the Independents against the Alliance. Now he just hopes to keep his crew fed and his ship flying, even if that means skirting the law.

But it turns out Mal’s past isn’t done with him. After an easy heist job goes wrong, Mal is forced to face his past in the form of the Unificators, a group of mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals, including Mal and Zoe. Now, Mal’s search for redemption may cost him his ship and his crew.

“Our story will reveal key experiences for Mal and Zoe during the Unification War that you’ve never seen before,” Pak said when the series was first announced. “And we’ll introduce entirely new corners of the star system with characters, organizations, and subcultures that are absolutely true to all the world-building you know but absolutely brand-new at the same time.”

Firefly #1 goes on sale November 14th.