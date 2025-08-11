A Forgotten MCU Hero Is Back, but Totally Different From How We Remember Them

A hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans haven’t seen in a while is finally returning. However, it’s a stark contrast to the hero who graced movie theaters back in 2021. If you flash back to that time period, it was two years after the release of Avengers: Endgame, and the MCU was slowly transitioning to a new generation of heroes. Stalwarts like Iron Man, Captain America (Steve Rogers), and Black Widow were gone, so it was time for a new crop of heroes to take their place. This hero headlined their own MCU movie, but they haven’t been seen since. A comic book version of the hero is now debuting, but they’re a bit different from how we remember them.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimates #15 by Deniz Camp, Von Randal, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It takes the Ultimates back to the scene of their deaths at the hands of Hulk. Luckily, the Ultimates were saved when Doom used the Immortus Engine to rewind time. Their fight with Doom took place in the Immortal City of K’un-Lun, and a look back at the location’s history reveals how it’s tied to the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi Makes His Ultimate Universe Debut

One of the first changes Marvel makes to Shang-Chi in the Ultimate Universe is that his name is Sheng Qi, the Miraculous. He holds many accolades, including being the eighth wielder of the Iron Fist and the greatest warrior Heaven would ever see. Shang-Chi/Sheng Qi proved himself the most deadly of the Immortal Weapons during the Celestial Tournaments, and we get a quick glimpse at some of his matchups that he won easily.

The man formerly known as Shang-Chi also led Heaven’s forces in a triumphant victory over a demon army from the 8th City. It’s clear that Shang-Chi may be even stronger and a more ruthless fighter in the Ultimate Universe than his counterpart in the main Marvel Universe. But while walking through a river of blood, Shang-Chi made a fateful decision to renounce violence. He ended up renouncing Heaven, Hell, and the world while standing amidst an endless mound of human and demon corpses.

Shang-Chi in the MCU was never one to seek out violence, but he fought when he had to. When Shang-Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu, tried to use the Ten Rings to destroy the mystical village of Ta Lo, Shang-Chi stood up to his father and defeated him. The post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teased big things for Shang-Chi’s future. Coming up on five years later, there has been no follow-up.

However, there may finally be hope for Shang-Chi in the MCU. Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu was among the actors listed for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming. Instead of bringing Liu back for a Shang-Chi 2, he’s assembling for the Avengers’ big showdown with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Obviously, this is a big deal since Doomsday not only marks the return of Downey Jr. to the MCU, but also the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It may not be in a movie with Shang-Chi’s name in it, but it will arguably draw a lot more eyeballs.

Another huge difference with Ultimate Shang-Chi is that he’s given up violence. After all the death and bloodshed on his hands, Shang-Chi has had enough. How this factors into Ultimates #15 remains to be seen. The heroes have been preparing for the return of The Maker, the evil Reed Richards, responsible for creating this world. The Ultimates have recruited an all-new Hawkeye (Charli Ramsey), America Chavez, She-Hulk, and Luke Cage to their ranks, so perhaps they will do the same with Shang-Chi. He also appears to be a young boy on the covers of Ultimates #15.

Ultimates #15 goes on sale Wednesday, August 13th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!