Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed

Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.

Debuting with its first issue December 7, fans new and old can tune into Gargoyles stories on the comic book page that are fully in continuity with the acclaimed classic television series. One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled in the old world and the "Age of Gargoyles." By day, these beings were solid stone, but came alive at night as powerful warriors. At least until they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect – frozen in stone by a spell for a thousand years. Until today in modern Manhattan, they have risen again to become Defenders of the Night!

"I literally can't articulate how thrilled I am to be writing Gargoyles stories again, both for returning fans and newcomers," said Greg Weisman. "It's just a joy to be exploring a world populated by Goliath, the entire Manhattan Clan, all their friends, and every single one of their enemies. I've been wanting to get back to these characters for some time now and having this opportunity rocks! (Pun intended)."

Greg Weisman is joined by Greek maestro illustrator George Kambadais in reintroducing the Manhattan Clan to today's fans. Whether one has binged the entire show multiple times, read all the comics, or has never even heard of Gargoyles, this series will be the perfect jumping on point to hang out with these beloved characters. The whole crew including Goliath, Demona, Angela, Elisa, Brooklym, Broadway, Lexington, Bronx, and a couple fresh faces, have begun to go their own ways when the series starts. Several new characters will be making their first ever appearances in this series! But their bonds will be tested when nefarious factions from across Manhattan attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony of the city, calling the Clan back together once more!

"I still remember waking up all excited, flustered even, every Saturday and Sunday morning to catch the next episodes," said artist George Kambadais. "I just loved them. Goliath was the coolest dude and the rest of the clan were SO... MUCH... FUN."

Kambadais was the perfect match for this new series and hand selected with creator Greg Weisman. Comics fans may recognize his work from John Carter of Mars, The Flash, and Firefly, among others. His energetic style strikes a perfect balance between evoking the animation origins of Gargoyles, with a modern comics approach.

Weisman and Kambadais – who is also coloring his art – are joined by letterer Jeff Eckleberry. The squad is rounded out with jaw dropping covers from some of the biggest names in comics and a returning Gargoyles favorite too! Superstars David Nakayama, Lucio Parrillo, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Jae Lee, Tony Fleecs, and Gargoyles alumnus Amanda Conner all contribute variants for this epic launch event!

"Gargoyles was a huge influence on me," shared editor Nate Cosby. "It's incredible that I get to help tell new stories about these characters that I love, written by the person that created them. Maintaining Greg's vision of this world is a responsibility and an honor that I take seriously. New readers and longtime fans are going to be absolutely thrilled by what Greg, George and Jeff have in store."

Gargoyles #1 is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' October 2022 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in December 2022. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more!