‘GLOW’ Comic Book Series Announced

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have already taken over the streaming world, and now they’re headed to comic book stores.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, IDW Publishing will be launching a four-issue comic book series based off of Netflix’s GLOW. The comic will reportedly follow an original story spinning out of the series, which will see the members of GLOW accidentally scheduled for a charity wrestling match against real lady wrestlers.

GLOW first made its debut on Netflix in June of 2017, and debuted its second season this past summer. The series has been renewed for a third season, which does not currently have a release date.

The GLOW comic book will be written by Tini Howard (WWE, Rick and Morty, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink), with art by Hannah Templer (Jem and the Holograms: Dimensions, Samurai Jack: Quantum Jack). The book will be overseen by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who co-created the Netflix series.

“We’re thrilled to work with IDW to bring new stories to life on the page and in the ring.” Mensch and Flahive said in a statement. “Can we smoosh 14 women into a little frame? Only time will tell… but we couldn’t be more excited!”

“I’m more than just a GLOW fan, I’m a wrestling fan, too.” Howard added. “I’ve written wrestling comics before, and I adore it. Wrestling and comic books are a natural fit for more than just tights and fights. Each of the gorgeous ladies has either developed her own character or adapted to one thrust upon her, and making that identity her own is not dissimilar to, say, putting on a bat costume.”

This marks just the latest Netflix original series to make the jump over to comics, with Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Stranger Things series currently being published by Dark Horse.

GLOW #1 will arrive in comic shops in March of 2019.