The Epic Clash Between Godzilla and The Avengers Includes Another Marvel Monster (Exclusive)

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are about to face Earth’s Mightiest Kaiju. The Marvel Universe and the world of Godzilla are finally crossing over, with the King of Monsters meeting different Marvel heroes across various time periods. We began in the ’60s with the Fantastic Four, moving up to Hulk in the ’70s, Spider-Man in the ’80s, and the X-Men in the ’90s. The 21st century is ripe for potential Godzilla crossovers, but the heroes chosen are the Avengers — specifically, the New Avengers. The clash between the two franchises will also bring another familiar Marvel monster into the mix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Godzilla vs. Avengers #1 by writer David F. Walker (Planet of the Apes) and artist George Jeanty (Star Wars: Mace Windu). It borrows a storytelling technique perfected by Brian Michael Bendis during his tenure on New Avengers, as we see page after page of the preview littered with dialogue. Bendis is known for leaning heavily into dialogue between characters, so we find the New Avengers recounting their encounter with Godzilla to S.H.I.E.L.D. Deputy Director Maria Hill.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Captain America, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Iron Man are sitting together at a table as Maria Hill shows them what’s left of Astoria, Oregon. This was the site of Godzilla’s fight with the New Avengers, and as we learn, Fin Fang Foom made it a three-way match. The Avengers state that while Astoria is a little worse for wear, she’s exaggerating the level of destruction. Though they did wreck a bridge.

While Spider-Man saved as many civilians as he could, Iron Man tried to stop Fin Fang Foom since he had the most experience with the massive dragon creature. Luke Cage points out that even though he has unbreakable skin, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel pain. Plus, he doesn’t have unbreakable bones like Wolverine, who we see engulfed in a flame from Godzilla in the flashback. The preview ends before we learn how the Avengers were able to stop Godzilla and Fin Fang Foom.

“As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics,” Walker shared. “The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers (2004) was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month.

“Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write.”

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“There are few things in life that feel better then when you get to recreate your childhood passions as a ‘serious’ adult,” Jeanty shared. “Drawing this one-shot allowed me to package two things I loved in my youth, Godzilla and the Avengers, and put it in a comic book! It has been a joy drawing these pages. I hope everyone who picks up this book will see all the love that went into to it.”

“ROUND FIVE: VS. THE NEW AVENGERS!” the description of Godzilla vs. Avengers #1 reads. “The original New Avengers return to face an unstoppable enemy – GODZILLA! In the aftermath of a massive battle between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar, S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to make sense of what went down – but everyone’s telling a different story! What really happened during that fateful clash? Find out when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Earth’s Mightiest Kaiju! ROUND FIVE IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!”

Godzilla vs. Avengers #1 goes on sale Wednesday, June 18th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!