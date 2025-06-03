One of Godzilla’s Best Movies Is Returning To Theaters (And Why It’s Worth Watching)

Godzilla has been stomping its way to some serious popularity highs in recent years, both in Japan and North America. Thanks to Godzilla Minus One, the kaiju franchise received its first Academy Award for “Best Visual Effects” and a sequel from creator Takashi Yamazaki has already been confirmed. On the Western front, the MonsterVerse is working on the third entry of the Godzilla/Kong crossover series, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, while Apple TV+ has another season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on the way. In a kaiju-focused reveal, one of the King of The Monsters’ most critically acclaimed films is hitting theaters in America this summer.

Not only will Shin Godzilla return to the silver screen this August but it will be receiving a 4K remaster that will breathe new life into Hideaki Anno’s kaiju film. The movie will arrive in theaters in North America on August 14th, once again focusing on what many consider to be the most terrifying iteration of the lizard king to date. While this was the only film that saw Neon Genesis Evangelion tackling Godzilla, it wouldn’t be the end of the Shin Universe. Anno would go on to direct Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, films that recreated the Japanese figures in the same way he had with the popular kaiju. You can see the new poster and trailer for the 4K release below.

A Shin Future?

Unfortunately, it seems as though it is unlikely that the Shin universe will continue under Hideaki Anno if at all any time soon. Following the first three films that explored this brave new world, the Evangelion creator moved on to work on a new entry in the Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Focusing on a universe wherein the Principality of Zeon won the original conflict that started the mech franchise, this new anime is worth watching for Anno’s return to mechs if nothing else.

Following the release of Shin Kamen Rider, the Shin universe has continued in an unexpected way thanks to wild merchandise. The “Shin Japan Heroes Universe” assembles its versions of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and the Eva pilots with figures that not only stand alone but can often fuse into one wild creation that might never arrive on the silver screen. While we will keep our fingers crossed that the Shin Universe will make a return, nothing has been set in stone as of the writing of this article.

Why Shin Godzilla is Worth Revisiting

Godzilla Minus One is thought of as one of the King of The Monsters’ best films, and rightfully so, but that doesn’t mean Shin Godzilla should be ignored. Placing the lizard king squarely into the villain role, Anno’s take on the kaiju was far more terrifying looking in its appearance than any other take on Godzilla to date. Considering the horrific ending of the movie as well, Hideaki made imagery that stuck with kaiju enthusiasts for quite some time to come.

Want to stay afloat of the kaiju universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.