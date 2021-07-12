PREVIEW: Groo Meets Tarzan in New Comic Series From Dark Horse

Later this month, two of comics' most iconic adventurers will cross paths in one action-packed comic book. Dark Horse Comics is releasing Groo Meets Tarzan #1 on July 28th, and provided ComicBook.com an exclusive look at the funny book.

Beginning July, the series will last four issues and will feature long-time Groo creators Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier. According to a synopsis released by Dark Horse, the two will cross paths at Comic-Con and in a bonkers tale one could only tell with Groo the Wanderer.

“From the late 40’s and early 50’s my imagination was filled with Verne, Salgari, Dumas and Burroughs, [and] working with Tarzan was one of my dreams; Mark, Thomas, thank you," Aragones said in a press release announcing the series earlier this year.

Evanier added, “I think it says something that in a story that involves Groo the Wanderer, Tarzan of the Apes, pirates, dinosaurs, wild animals, Sergio Aragones and me, the two least believable characters are Sergio and me.”

Keep scrolling to see seven pages from the upcoming series.