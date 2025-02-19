Marvel Resurrects Gwen Stacy as a Deadpool-Style Killing Machine

Gwen Stacy is coming back from the dead, except instead of being a hero she’s following in Deadpool’s footsteps. It was only last week that Marvel teased the resurrection of Gwen Stacy. At the time Marvel said that more information would be forthcoming this week, and that time has finally arrived. The original Gwen Stacy appears to be returning to the Marvel Universe. However, Gwen is being turned into a cold-blooded killer in an all-new Gwenpool series. Gwenpool has more in common with Deadpool than the loveable Gwen Stacy Spider-Man fans are familiar with. Spidey will need help from the original Gwenpool in order to unravel this mystery.

New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and artist Stefano Nesi are the creative team on Gwenpool. The original Gwenpool debuted in 2015 and is an ordinary girl from the real world named Gwendolyn Poole, who gets transported to the main Marvel Universe. As her name indicates, Gwenpool is a mashup idea with Deadpool, where she gets inspiration for her costume. She’s made sporadic appearances and even was a member of the West Coast Avengers alongside both Hawkeyes (Clint Barton and Kate Bishop).

Gwenpool #1 cover by chad hardin

gwenpool #1 variant cover by greg land

Speaking of Kate Bishop, she will guest-star in Gwenpool alongside Jeff the Land Shark. The new Gwenpool is getting a darker costume to match her evil tendencies, trading in white and pink for black and purple.

On the bold decision to resurrect Gwen, Scott said, “What an absolute honor! To tear both Gwenpool AND Spider-Man’s worlds apart? Yes please! Gwen Stacy is back from the grave and deadlier than ever. Weapon-X style abilities? Check. A line in killer put-downs? You’ve got it. This is NOT the Gwen you remember. But just who is behind her miraculous resurrection? And what has happened to the original Gwenpool’s usually careful existence? Add Kate Bishop and Jeff the Land Shark to the mix and you have the Marvel series of my dreams!”

Stefano Nesi is making his Marvel Comics debut on Gwenpool after a recent run on DC’s Batman. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Stefano Nesi on art!” Scott continued. “Mega-violence has never been so much fun, each frenzied attack brought to dark, brooding life by Matt Milla’s blistering colors. Monsters, mayhem and murder await as Spider-Man and Kate learn that nothing—or no one—is sacred!”

gwenpool #1 variant cover by jeehyung lee

gwenpool #1 promo art variant cover by paco medina

The description of Gwenpool #1 reads, “GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER! Everyone’s favorite reality-twister’s life is changing. A grittier doppelganger is bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what does she want with the Amazing Spider-Man? Kate Bishop and Jeff the Land Shark guest-star in a comic series that will shock you to your core!”

Gwenpool #1 features covers by Chad Hardin and Greg Land, while artist Jeehyung Lee delivers a stunning depiction of the beloved classic Gwenpool. In addition, Paco Medina’s foreboding promotional artwork of Gwen Stacy’s grave will also be available as a Gwenpool #1 variant cover. The first issue goes on sale May 14th.

So what do you think about Marvel resurrecting Gwen Stacy as the killing machine named Gwenpool? Let your thoughts be heard in the comments below!