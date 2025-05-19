Marvel Announces Big Changes Are Coming for Spider-Gwen

Spider-Gwen is about to experience her own Brand New Day. The Gwen Stacy from an alternate universe has found herself trapped on Earth-616 under mysterious circumstances. During this time, Spider-Gwen has gone on adventures with Loki, joined the TVA, and discovered a reality-altering Cosmic Cube. We also can’t forget Spider-Gwen’s feud with a legacy character in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. As one era closes, a new one opens with the relaunch of Spider-Gwen’s ongoing series. This new title promises the changes will keep on coming for the Ghost-Spider, with a new costume and powers on the menu.

August will see the release of All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli. Phillips and Villanelli are the current creative team on Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, which comes to an end in July and helps set the stage for the bold new direction Marvel is taking the comic this fall. The cover of the issue by artist David Marquez shows off the new costume Spider-Gwen will be wearing for the relaunch, which looks a lot like Ghost-Spider’s standard costume that fans have come to love in the comics and Sony’s Spider-Verse animated movies.

Instead of Spider-Gwen’s costume being white, it is now black with white circles for her eyes. There is also more black in the overall costume, extending to her arms and legs. Of course, Spider-Gwen is still wearing her signature jacket hoodie. She also has on purple sneakers to match the purple in her costume. Marvel previously teased a new costume and powers for Spider-Gwen during her team-up with Loki, with that translating over to her new title.

“I’m not sure I’d call them new powers… they are actually old powers that will be bringing Gwen back to her roots a bit,” Phillips told Collider. “I can’t give too much more away, but Gwen will be explaining to readers herself very soon.”

Another change for Spider-Gwen is that she’s making Earth-616 her permanent home, and she’s starting a band.

“For Gwen, this new start is about possibility,” Phillips continued. “She’s carrying the weight of her past, but she’s finally in a place where she can build something new—new allies, new purpose, and maybe even a new sense of self… or, recovering an element of herself we haven’t seen in a while. Like playing in a band.”

Whenever Marvel decides to relaunch a title, the publisher tries to justify it by introducing a good jumping-on point for new readers. There’s no better way to do that than by changing a character’s look and powerset. Perhaps the change to Gwen’s powers involves giving her back her Spider-Man abilities, since she’s been borrowing them from the symbiote she wears. Or does the Cosmic Cube we mentioned earlier have anything to do with the change?

Spider-Gwen’s adventures with the TVA have revealed the MCU version of Scarlet Witch. Gwen is a part of the TVA’s Research & Advancements Department field team — which includes universe-displaced castoffs like Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Peggy Carter/Captain Carter, and Remy LeBeau/Gambit. Gwen discovered that a department below R&A, the Department of Deferment, was hiding Scarlet Witch in stasis, similar to how she was left in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. TVA artist Pere Perez confirmed to a fan on Instagram that this is, in fact, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by NOGI SAN

On Sale 8/20

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN!

Gwen Stacy isn’t from this Earth but she’s here to stay, so it’s time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life– heck, she’s even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 goes on sale August 20th. Let us know what you think of the relaunch and Spider-Gwen’s new costume in the comments below!