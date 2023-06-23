Hawkgirl Gets a New Partner in a Preview of Her DC Solo Series (Exclusive)

Kendra Saunders' Hawkgirl may no longer have the Justice League to rely on, but she does have a new partner to watch her back. The "Dawn of DC" campaign has seen the introduction of several new, exciting series on DC's slate of comics, including new volumes of Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Cyborg, Titans, and more. One upside to the Dawn of DC has to do with unexpected characters also getting a chance in the spotlight, such as Hawkgirl. Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman) are the creative team on a solo Hawkgirl series, and a preview of the debut issue also stars another new addition to the DC pantheon of heroes.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Hawkgirl #1 by Jadzia Axelrod and Amancay Nahuelpan, with Nahuelpan providing art for the main cover. Fans get a look at our main villain for the series, Vulpecula, who is created by Jadzia, as well as the new hero working together with Hawkgirl, Galaxy. Jadzia also created Galaxy for her book Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, so readers of the graphic novel should be a little bit more familiar with her. Galaxy Crowned is an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. Galaxy has remained hidden on Earth, going through life as a human boy named Taylor Barzelay, but encounters a Metropolis girl named Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, who makes Taylor question whether staying hidden is really the right call.

What Is DC's Hawkgirl Series About?

The official description for Hawkgirl #1 reads, "Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DCU's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins here by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash).

The exclusive preview of Hawkgirl #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, July 18th.