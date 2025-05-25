Marvel’s Latest Hulk has the Most Horrifying Power Yet

Marvel’s Incredible Hulk is one of the single most terrifying and powerful people in the universe, always able to get stronger with a bottomless well of rage. Most other Hulks have their own set of powers that make them scary in their own way, such as Red Hulk’s blazing heat or Red She-Hulk’s chimera form. Now Marvel has introduced a new Hulk that makes every other version of the character look downright peaceful by comparison. Hellverine volume two has introduced readers to the Hell Hulk, a being that makes everyone within a certain distance of it be consumed by uncontrollable rage and tear everyone around them and themselves apart. And that’s just what one finger can do.

How We Discovered the Hell Hulk

The Hell Hulk was introduced in Hellverine, which follows the demon Bagra-Ghul after it previously bonded to Wolverine himself in the first volume of the comic. Their bond forever changed the demon, and after Wolverine freed himself it sought out a similar host, eventually finding Logan’s recently deceased son, Akihiro. Bagra-Ghul raised Akihiro’s body to once again become the Hellverine, but Akihiro eventually managed to wrest control of himself away from the demon, letting him choose when to unleash its power.

After stopping the Marvel Devil equivalent in Mephisto from taking over the minds and bodies of every mutant in the world, Akihiro was recruited by the United States government’s Project Hellfire, a special division that focuses on handling threats and weaponry that emerged from Hell. The leader, Dr. Spivey wanted Akihiro on board in order to help them track down a dangerous new demonic being that has been making its presence known, the Hell Hulk. In issue #6, Hellverine was taken back to their base, where he met the half-demon known as Severith who also worked for them. The two were sent out to investigate supposed Hell Hulk activity, and rode on Akihiro’s new custom motorcycle, fitted out with hellfire boosters.

Akihiro and Severith arrived at a new neighborhood being constructed outside of Atlanta, where a family had torn each other apart. Everyone from the parents, to the kids, to the fish were all dead. Akihiro’s Infernal Sense allowed him to feel the imprint of Hell on the house, and tracked the source to the basement, where he found a red finger buried under the cement. They returned to base, where Akihiro saw that Hell Hulk has actually been torn apart into innumerable pieces, each one with an aura that drives any non-demon near it mad with rage. And Project Hellfire was reconstructing it to find out how it worked. As it turns out, the leading theory on Hell Hulk’s origins was that Bagra-Ghul created the pieces of Red Hulk as a way to honor or weapon for Mephisto.

Before Akihiro could process that bombshell, a new report came in about everyone on a cruise ship killing each other indiscriminately. They dropped Hellverine onto the scene, and he immediately felt a far stronger ping on his Infernal Sense. He dove into Lake Michigan, where he found the living head of Hell Hulk glaring up at him. Things definitely just got a whole lot worse.

Hell Hulk is Demonically Terrifying

Based on just his name alone, we can easily assume that Hell Hulk is at least comparable to the real Hulk in terms of raw strength, so that’s already a very bad thing for a demon to have. But even beyond the notion of it being that strong, this thing can literally drive everyone who isn’t at least part demon themselves into a murderous rage. This thing’s head sat at the bottom of Lake Michigan, and since the lake is about 922 feet deep, we can assume that this thing can affect people in about a 1000 foot radius with just its head. We have no idea how much stronger the effect might be when it connects with the rest of its body.

This demon now tops the list of Hulks I wouldn’t want to run into, and that’s saying a lot considering that list is full of Hulks. This one gives everyone else Hulk-level rage, and that might just make it the most lethal Hulk yet (excluding the One Below All). Hellverine has his work cut out for him in this Hell-redo of an all-time classic Marvel Comics brawl. No matter what happens, this one is sure to be Hell on Earth for everyone who lives to see it.

Hellverine #6 is on sale now!