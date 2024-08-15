Marvel Announces Hellverine Ongoing Series

The Hellverine will continue to blaze a trail of fury through the Marvel Universe in a new series. Fans got to first meet Hellverine during last year’s Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance crossover. Hellverine is a visually stunning character, with his mixture of Wolverine’s physique and Ghost Rider’s hellfire lighting up his head. Instead of this being another moniker for Wolverine, Hellverine is actually his resurrected son Akihiro, aka Daken, who was murdered by Victor Creed in the Sabretooth War storyline. While the Hellverine four-issue series wrapped up this week, there will be more of the character in a new ongoing title.

Marvel officially announced Hellverine, an ongoing series by Hellverine co-creator and writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco (Star Wars: Darth Vader). The comic finds the Demon Bagra-ghul, who previously possessed Wolverine, joining Daken as they set out on a heroic path through the Marvel Universe superhero landscape, as well as its demonic underworld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Hellverine’s success and future, Percy shared, “I was writing Wolverine, and I was writing Ghost Rider. Of course I was going to bring them together. The Weapons of Vengeance storyline was a monstrous hit, in part because Geoff Shaw and I introduced the Hellverine, a version of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws. The fan enthusiasm was such that a Marvel Legends toy was announced and a spin-off limited series got greenlit. I had so much fun expanding the mythos of the demon Bagra-ghul and finding a way to not only bring Akihiro back from his savage death in Sabretooth War, but to explore some fresh possibilities for a complicated character I’ve always loved. And now? There’s more mayhem and occultism and hellfire on the horizon. I’m grateful to readers and retailers for their support, because a Hellverine ongoing is coming your way. I’m joining forces with powerhouse artist Raffaele Ienco, and we’ve got huge, horrifying plans for the Hellverine and his role in the 616.”

Cover of Hellverine #1 by Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim

What is Marvel’s Hellverine about?

The description of Hellverine #1 reads, “It’s hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as HELLVERINE blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe! The Demon Bagra-ghul possessed Wolverine, turning him into a killing machine…but Logan is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it’s resurrected Akihiro, and the two must learn to live as one—the HELLVERINE! But they can’t do it alone–enter: Doctor Strange!”

Hellverine #1 by Benjamin Percy and Raffaele Ienco goes on sale December 18th.