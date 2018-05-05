How to Find a Local Comic Book Shop

Now that you’ve heard of Free Comic Book Day and figured out which new issues you might like to read, the question is simple: Where do I get these free comics?

In order to answer that question though, you’ll need to know where your local comic book store is. If you’re not already familiar with the idea of the direct market, it’s pretty simple. The majority of monthly comics in North America are sold through specialty outlets that sell comics and possibly related items (e.g. games, toys). Thus the focus on the local comics store (LCS) for this annual free comic extravaganza. Most metropolitan areas have at least one LCS to support their local readership, and there are multiple ways to find yours.

The best possible place to start is with the store locator on the Free Comic Book Day website (linked). This locator provides a lot of information for any stores within your area. The basic details are all there including name, address, and phone number. There are also links to help you get directions to the store and take a look at a shop profile that includes hours of operation and other details. Several stickers might be included beneath each listing as well. These will help provide important aspects of the shop, including whether they are a Free Comic Book Day participant, if they offer kid friendly comics, if they are partnered with schools and libraries, and if there are any special events occurring on Free Comic Book Day. Many shops sponsor small carnivales, guest signings, and charity drives, so be sure to keep an eye out for those event listings.

If that locator doesn’t provide any results, don’t lose hope. There are other valuable means of finding a local store that sells comic books. Find A Comic Shop offers another locator that allows users to adjust the search radius between 5 and 50 miles. Comic Book Realm offers yet another simple model that may be worth trying as well.

If none of these online search tools help, there are still some old school methods worth trying. The yellow pages (physical and digital) may list your shop under comics or books. In small communities that don’t have enough readers to support a dedicated comic book store, often times book, hobby, and record retailers step in to fill the void. Don’t hesitate to investigate interesting speciality shops in related categories to see if they at least offer comics, even if they may not participate in Free Comic Book Day.

With all of those tools and options, you are bound to find a local comic store in your area, if there’s one to be found. The niche nature of comics in North America can make it difficult for some places, which is why it’s important to support your local stores. Free Comic Book Day is not free for retailers who pay for the comics they’re giving out. Be sure to make a purchase to give back for all of the time and money that goes into making this holiday happen.

Don’t hesitate to visit more than one location either, if that’s an option. Stores tend to specialize in larger communities with different styles of operation and focuses in content. Together they help to build a strong foundation for comics to grow and find new readers, and can use your support to thrive until Free Comic Book Day next year.