Hulk’s Newest Role in the Marvel Universe Will Surprise You

Hulk is the strongest there is, but what happens when he has to use his brain over his muscles to get the job done? Fans got to see a version of this in Avengers: Endgame, where the five-year time jump revealed that Bruce Banner and Hulk finally came to an understanding, resulting in Professor Hulk — the intellect of Bruce Banner in Hulk’s gamma-radiated body. It’s the best of both worlds, since Bruce gets to control where and how he unleashes the Hulk’s rage. But in some stories, “Hulk Smash!” is still a thing. An upcoming book will force the original Hulk — not Professor Hulk — to step into a class as a teacher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

August will see the release of Hulk Teach, an all-new middle-grade graphic novel by Jeffrey Brown, the New York Times bestselling author-illustrator of the Jedi Academy series. Hulk Teach finds the Jade Giant getting into a bit of trouble when his most recent rampage causes too much property damage. Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, lends a helping hand by trying to get Hulk some much-needed PR by signing Hulk up for community service. In an unexpected twist, the community service involves Hulk teaching a class of middle school kids.

Keep in mind, this isn’t Professor Hulk acting as a teacher. It’s the more immature, dim-witted Hulk that speaks in broken sentences. Scholastic describes Hulk Teach as “a hilarious original series filled with mischief and misadventures” that’s perfect for Marvel fans and fans of Jeffrey Brown’s Jedi Academy series.

image credit: scholastic

Jeffrey Brown is an Eisner Award winner and New York Times bestselling author-illustrator. He most recently collaborated with DC for its Batman and Robin and Howard series, which included a sequel titled Batman and Robin and Howard: Summer Breakdown. Brown’s cover of Hulk Teach features Hulk smashing through a classroom wall, breaking the chalkboard, and surprising the class of students. It should be fun to think about what type of subjects and lessons Hulk will work on with the class, and if they’ll be able to learn anything from the Avenger.

The full description of Hulk Teach reads, “Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, is a genius scientist and super hero whose rage-outs have led him to damage way too much public property. After his latest meltdown, Tony Stark arranges a PR move to smooth things over. Hulk will perform community service — by teaching. Can Banner make it through the school year without destroying everything? And can middle school kids really learn anything when the HULK is their teacher?”

Over on the comic book side of things, the Hulk Family will take a starring role in Imperial, a cosmic event series by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini. ComicBook had the exclusive preview of Imperial #1, revealing how the event kicks off with the death of Hulk’s son, Hiro-Kala. This sends Bruce Banner (Hulk), Amadeus Cho (Brawn), and Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) off to the planet New Sakaar for Hiro-Kala’s funeral. Imperial finds someone assassinating galactic leaders, with war right around the corner.

Hulk Teach by Jeffrey Brown goes on sale August 3rd from Scholastic. Let us know your thoughts on the book in the comments below!