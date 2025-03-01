Avengers: Doomsday Artwork Reveals RDJ’s Doom Armor Has Some Iron Man Inspirations

Evil Tony Stark might be making his way to the MCU after all. Seeing the recent Doomsday concept art leaks on Saturday, fans have been dissecting the several photos of the eagerly-anticipated Avengers film. There is a lot to go through, from the return of key MCU characters like Star-Lord, Hulk, and Black Panther, to new introductions like Speed and the obscure X-Men character Doop. Seeing where the story is heading based on these art pieces from Marvel Studios’ concept artist/illustrator Mushk Rizni, Marvel fans are in for a ride of a lifetime. While it might be interesting seeing some of these superheroes coming back into the fold, there is one specific character that has been talked about even more: Doctor Doom and what connections he might have to Iron Man.

We are aware that Iron Man‘s Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU in the Russo Brother’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, given the shocking revelation of his role as Doctor Doom at Comic-Con, but thanks to the leaked art it doesn’t seem that he may be completely moving away from his Iron Man roots. Seeing the concept art of Doctor Doom on his infamous throne, one might spot the likeness of one of the most interesting comic book versions of Tony Stark within the medieval design of the character.

The costume that Doctor Doom wears in the concept art is close to the Marvel Comic’s depiction of Superior Iron Man, which has a white metallic suit of armor. This version of Iron Man combines every dark quality of Tony Stark’s and puts it into one person. This character has made its way through several Marvel Comics issues, having gained opposition from superheroes such as Daredevil and even his wife Pepper Potts. One instance that could be a factor in RDJ’s return to the MCU is the use of artificial intelligence. Tony Stark’s memory could live on as AI, making the titular antagonist connected to the original Iron Man in some capacity.

Doctor Doom might take certain aspects of Tony Stark and combine them with the immoral perspective of the antagonist to create a Victor Von Doom we haven’t seen before. For fans, the idea of an evil take on Tony Stark/Iron Man would be an interesting if not welcome one. Fans have been wanting a darker version of the character for a while. Now, with the concept art for Doctor Doom’s costume being evocative of Superior Iron Man, it isn’t too much of a stretch to think we could finally be getting it.

What do you think about the Superior Iron Man inspiration? Do you believe Robert Downey Jr. will return as a version of Tony Stark in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments down below!