Marvel’s Hulk Redesign Is a Sign of Even Bigger Changes Coming

Hulk is getting an updated look that may foreshadow the relaunch of his ongoing series. While Phillip Kennedy Johnson pens Bruce Banner’s monstrous adventures in Incredible Hulk, the Jade Giant is also a major part of Marvel’s cosmic event series, Imperial. In fact, Hulk is joined by other gamma-powered heroes, Brawn (Amadeus Chow) and She-Hulk. The four-issue Imperial is still taking place, but we know the fallout will include a Planet She-Hulk ongoing series. So far, Marvel hasn’t announced any plans for Hulk post-Imperial, but the reveal of a “street-verse” costume for Hulk alludes to him getting a new #1 issue.

Marvel revealed a set of Street-Verse variant covers by best-selling cover artist Inhyuk Lee. They depict Marvel heroes wearing sleek streetwear instead of their normal colorful costumes. The Street-Verse variant covers will appear on Marvel comics releasing in November, and they feature a title that’s yet to be announced. We’re putting our money on that being a new Hulk #1 since he’s the hero represented on that TBA #1 cover.

The Street-Verse variant has a simple look for Hulk. He’s shirtless with only a pair of shorts on and the top wrapped around his waist. Hulk is also wearing gloves on his hands, and his feet have straps covering the ankles. It’s a far cry from the Gladiator Hulk currently appearing in Imperial. Marvel already announced five titles spinning out of Imperial: Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and Aaron Kuder (Daredevil) and Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and Álvaro López (Predator: Black, White & Blood). Both Phillips and MacKay are also writing their series’ respective Imperial War one-shots. The other three titles are Black Panther: Intergalactic, Exiles, and Imperial Guardians, though no creative teams have been announced for that trio.

“I was honored to create the Street-Verse Variant Covers for Marvel,” Inhyuk Lee shared. “I started my career as a character designer at a game company 20 years ago, so I’m familiar with and enjoy designing characters and I’m interested in modern and practical design, so I was always drawn to techwear. Since the winter of 2021, I’ve been working on a personal project redesigning Spider-Man characters’ costumes in a modernized way. I’ve called it ‘Who is next?’ Marvel saw the series and approached me with this cover and mural project.”

“This marks my 13th year working with Marvel,” he continued. “They’ve always known what I do best and have given me suggestions based on what I excel at. It’s a pleasure to work with Marvel, who recognize my strengths. I hope many people will enjoy these covers.”

Hulk’s son, Hiro-Kala, along with Star-Lord’s father, Emperor J’son, were two of the galactic leaders assassinated in Imperial #1. The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda was framed for the murders. Now, the galaxy is gripped in war as two mysterious puppet masters appear to be pulling the strings from the shadows.

Planet She-Hulk #1 goes on sale November 5th, followed by Nova: Centurion #1 on November 19th. Imperial #4, the final issue of the event series, is set for October 29th, and TBA #1 goes on sale November 26th. Let us know your thoughts on Hulk’s Street-Verse look in the comments below!