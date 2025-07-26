Marvel Announces 5 New Series Starring Black Panther, She-Hulk, X-Men and More

Major changes are coming to Marvel’s cosmic order, and it all begins with Imperial. The four-part event series is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, and it’s setting the stage for a new era of cosmic storytelling in the Marvel Universe. Fans have witnessed characters like Hulk, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Shuri, Nova, Star-Lord, and more at the center of a political conspiracy, and the repercussions are still being played out in the main Imperial series. However, once the dust clears, many of these characters will get the spotlight in Imperial spinoff ongoing series, and we now know the first wave of titles.

Marvel announced five new titles spinning out of Imperial at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con: Planet She-Hulk, Nova: Centurion, Black Panther: Intergalactic, Exiles, and Imperial Guardians. All five titles are set up in the Imperial War one-shots that are releasing over the next few months and begin launching in November. They begin with Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and Aaron Kuder (Daredevil) and Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and Álvaro López (Predator: Black, White & Blood). Both Phillips and MacKay are also writing their series’ respective Imperial War one-shots.

image credit: marvel comics

“I’m so excited,” Phillips said. “Working with Aaron is so exciting, it’s fantastic. [For Planet She-Hulk], think big Game of Thrones. Think things not always related to She-Hulk. She’s ripped into a world that she’s not used to, and she has to bring her own sensibilities to it when she’s now facing witches, rebels, and cannibals…it’s going to be great. We wanted to go big. She’s got a giant sword, PLEASE let us use it.”

“This is a story that unites all the disparate and separate powers of the galactic portion of the Marvel Universe–the Kree, the Shi’ar, the Skrulls, and more—all in one big science-fiction epic, set up in a series of Russian nesting dolls where in every issue, something is pulled off, and something is revealed behind the thing you just learned the last time out. It’s an all-out cosmic war,” Brevoort shared.

image credit: marvel comics

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by AARON KUDER

On Sale 11/5

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE!

She-Hulk is back, and she’s… stuck on Sakaar?? Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, Hulk, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it’s been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task?

image credit: marvel comics

NOVA: CENTURION #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 11/19

GOT A PROBLEM? NOVA CAN HELP – FOR A PRICE!

With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people’s culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions, Richard Rider is for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie that the new Galactic Union was built upon, Nova is a corps of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money?

The creative teams and release dates for Black Panther: Intergalactic, Exiles, and Imperial Guardians will be announced at a later date.

Planet She-Hulk #1 goes on sale November 5th, followed by Nova: Centurion #1 on November 19th.