Humanoids Inks a Three-Book Deal With Ibrahim Moustafa, Announces New Podcast With Mark Waid

Ahead of the Comic-Con@Home event later this month, and teasing "a groundbreaking slate of upcoming original graphic novels and media projects," Humanoids today announced a three-book deal with Eisner Nominated writer and artist Ibrahim Moustafa. Humanoids, the Los Angeles-based publisher of science fiction and fantasy graphic novels, will publish Moustafa’s graphic novel Count, a bold, science-fiction adaptation of the classic story The Count of Monte Cristo in March of 2021. The publisher will announce details of the other two books at a later date. At the same time, Humanoids is announcing the all new Humanoise Podcast, hosted by Publisher Mark Waid and former Paste Magazine Comics editor Sean Edgar and featuring creative luminaries inspired by the publisher's legacy, including Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, The Colour Out of Space director Richard Stanley, and I Am Mother director Grant Sputore.

"Ibrahim Moustafa's Count is phenomenal," said Humanoids Publisher Mark Waid. "Ibrahim has taken a classic text and brought a modern sensibility to it, with widescreen storytelling and clever reinvention. This book is a signpost for the kind of graphic novels that we'll be publishing in the months and years to come."

Count follows the adventures of one Redxan Samud. Framed for treason and wrongfully imprisoned at the hands of a jealous and corrupt magistrate, Redxan Samud escapes his breathtaking hover-prison with only one thing on his mind: revenge. Samud sets out to dismantle the lives of those who have wronged him, disguised as a Man of Status with a newfound fortune at his disposal and his Automaton Retainer Unit (Aru) by his side. But as collateral damage accumulates, Samud is caught between using his new fortune for the good of the people or to pursue the revenge he so desperately desires.

"Humanoids has always been at the forefront of publishing beautifully produced, imaginative graphic novels," said Ibrahim Moustafa. "I'm incredibly honored to have COUNT added to that pantheon, and grateful for a long-term commitment to publish more of the kinds of stories I'd like to tell."

"With everything going on in the publishing world right now, we felt that it was important to let the creative community know that Humanoids is open for business and looking for transgressive, thought-provoking graphic novels," said Waid. "And that’s just the beginning. It’s too early to do much more than tease our 2021 slate next year, but it’s thrilling to see so many creative voices joining Humanoids."

Other guests on the upcoming podcast will include comic icons such as Brian Michael Bendis and Matt Fraction, who join up-and-coming voices like Helen Mullane for an endless dive into trailblazing sci-fi, fantasy, and horror. The podcast will debut in July.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.