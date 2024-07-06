Hyde Street: Ghost Machine Reveals Covers, Details of New Horror Universe

On Saturday at FanExpo Denver, Ghost Machine revealed the covers for its upcoming comics tied to its new horror universe, Hyde Street. During the panel, Ghost Machine — the recently formed comics collective publishing through Image Comics — revealed the cover for Hyde Street #1, the first issue of the monthly, ongoing Hyde Street series, and the It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour one-shot. The debuts are time to release when horror is at its yearly height, with Hyde Street #1 releasing on October 2nd and It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1 arriving on the eve of Halloween, October 30th. Ghost Machine will release solicits for both issues on July 19th.

Ghost Machine describes Hyde Street as a “new epic era in character-centered horror.” The ongoing series is the latest collaboration by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, who previously worked together on DC’s Blackest Night and Aquaman. Hyde Street also features colors by Brad Anderson, inks by Danny Miki (a recent addition to the Ghost Machine bullpen), and lettering by Rob Leigh. Here’s the series’s synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn in your soul… you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing Mr. X-Ray, Pranky the World’s Most Dangerous Scout, Miss Goodbody, and many more… Out to delight, fright and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now.”

Reis created Hyde Street #1 Cover A and Gary Frank provided Cober B. Each cover features the mysterious character Mr. X-Ray. Cover D comes from Mike Deodato Jr., known for his work on DC and Marvel titles including Wonder Woman, Dark Avengers, Infinity Wars, The Incredible Hulk, and The Amazing Spider-Man. Marking his first Ghost Machine variant cover, Deodato drew another Hyde Street character, Pranky. Still to be revealed are additional Hyde Street #1 covers from Kelley Jones and Reis, respectively.

Where Hyde Street focuses on the many threats of this new horror universe, It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour spotlights one of their victims. Here’s the synopsis:

“With an impending wedding, Lily needs to lose weight in order to fit into her wedding dress, and struggles to shed some pounds. And what’s worse, her super-thin grandmother relentlessly disparages Lily’s approach, instead lavishing praise upon a quick-fix miracle supplement called DEVOUR, as hawked by the mysterious health guru Miss Goodbody. Her motto? Get thin… or die trying! In this weight-loss nightmare, when it comes to Devour…all you need is one.”

It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour is Maytal Zchut’s comics writing debut. She’s teaming with artist Leila Leiz, colorist Alex Sinclair, and letterer Rob Leigh. Reis drew Miss Goodbody for It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1’s Cover A. Leiz drew Cover B, and Frank created Cover C.

In a press release from FanExpo Denver, Johns says, “Everyone at Ghost Machine is incredibly excited for fans to discover the Hyde Street universe. Ivan and I have wanted to collaborate on something new and original for a long time and Hyde Street was the perfect avenue for us to let a darker side of our imagination run wild. The characters will lure you into this world each in their own unnerving way and walking down any Hyde Street in your town will never feel the same again.

“We are so proud to call Maytal a founding Ghost Machine creator and she and Leila have created a truly haunting debut work that will stay with you long after you have devoured it. We can’t wait for fans to discover Devour and the fresh and stirring perspective Maytal offers as a new creator.”

Zchut adds: “Devourspeaks to the cycle of relentless self-criticism and insecurity many of us experience in relation to our bodies. Told through the horror lens, I explore the pressure to constantly strive for physical perfection that passes from one generation to the next. In collaboration with the endlessly talented Leila Leiz, and the support of the entire Ghost Machine family, I’m so grateful for how this story has come together. Leila’s dynamic artwork adds depth to each word, with her brilliant penciling and inking bringing the characters to life. Every element is further enhanced with phenomenal color by Alex Sinclair. And to top it off we are so fortunate to have none other than legends Ivan Reis and Gary Frank crafting outstanding cover art for the book. I’m so excited to finally share Devour with the world!”

Leiz says, “When I read Devour for the first time, I immediately knew that it was a story that I wanted to draw, not only because it’s a horror story, but because the theme of obsessive dieting is something that every woman can relate to on some level. Thinner is my favorite horror film. Maytal’s rich and diverse writing style treats this complex subject matter with great maturity and sensitivity, which made me rediscover the joy of drawing all over again – and Alex Sinclair’s coloring is the cherry on the top. We are surrounded by an amazing team at Ghost Machine, full of talent and passion. That is what makes make this adventure an absolute delight. This is a funny, captivating and really intense story and readers will want to devour the book leaving them with bittersweet taste.”

Hyde Street #1 goes on sale on October 2nd. It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1 goes on sale October 30th.