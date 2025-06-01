I’m Convinced That This Will Be the Downfall of DC’s Absolute Universe (But I Hope I’m Wrong)

Every now and then, a new comic book venture will strike gold. For DC, that time is now, and the venture is their Absolute Universe. The Absolute Universe is part of DC’s wider All-In endeavor, which has the ultimate goal of revitalizing the brand. Thus far, they’ve knocked that goal out of the park. That said, there’s one possibility that could ruin the whole of the Absolute Universe, and we really hope we’re wrong about that statement. We’re talking about the very likely possibility that the Absolute Universe, at some point, will start connecting the universe, allowing for team-ups and more.

While bringing the Absolute Universe version of different heroes together sounds like it could be fun, at least on the surface, it in all likelihood could signal the death of this lineup. Maybe the creative team working behind the scenes will prove us wrong, and we’d be delighted to hear that. However, we have good reason to be concerned about potential crossovers and teams.

A quick rundown for those who haven’t been following along: DC’s Absolute Universe is a new universe with the larger DC brand, allowing for unique spins and origins on classic characters. Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman were the first to get this treatment, with Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and The Flash following close behind. Fans have been eating up these new takes, and that’s why we’re worried about losing a good thing.

The Success of the Absolute Universe

From the very first issue, fans loved this new Absolute Universe. It took characters that have had their stories told hundreds of times and somehow made them feel new and exciting. Batman is now a young working-class hero, Wonder Woman has magic, Superman saw his own people destroy his home, and the Green Lantern origin story feels far from familiar. All of this is to say that each tale has something new and exciting to bring to the table, providing readers with all the reasons in the world to keep coming back for more.

There’s just one problem with that. These stories work because they are standalone stories and worlds. Batman’s story makes sense, even while twisting the origin stories of the villains around him, because he’s reacting to the world around him. Wonder Woman grew up without her beloved Amazons, and while she still had a family to call her own, it would hardly be conducive to joining a larger team. Superman is hurt, jaded, and on the run. None of these stories makes sense in the larger context of one another, and that is completely okay. These stories work because they’re tailor-fit to the individual, not the group. With time, they could grow and adapt, leaning more toward a cohesive front.

Crossovers and Team-Ups Can Ruin the Mood

Ultimately, the temptation to see these different heroes working together may be too compelling. However, we’re worried this will force the characters to bend and break to fit the mold of a larger team. We don’t want to lose what made these stories so compelling. To put it simply, comics have, historically, altered characters to make them fit into a larger team or arc. Look through any major arc, and you can spot signs of this happening, and it isn’t exclusive to DC Comics, either. We don’t want to see this happen to the Absolute Universe, not yet.

The Trinity is already compelling on their own, they don’t need to rely on a larger universe to make their stories heard. Likewise, let us not ignore that there are many secondary characters in these stories who have yet to make an appearance. Batman alone has dozens of protégés, and it’d be nice to see them get a chance to rise up before the larger teams begin. This would enable the continuity to carry forward, without forcing different teams together.

Meanwhile, the other heroes of the Absolute Universe have only just begun their stories. Taking the attention away from their origins to force them into teams or crossovers is a disservice. They deserve the same amount of care and attention as those who came before them. We want to see what Martian Manhunter, The Flash, and the new Green Lanterns will do next, ideally while believing they’re the only superpowered beings in their area.

The Potential Future of the Absolute Universe

If the Absolute Universe keeps running, and with the resounding success of the initiative, it’s bound to do so, it does feel inevitable that teams like the Justice League will form. Does it have the potential to work? Absolutely! (pun not intended, but appreciated). However, it’s just as likely to fracture what worked in this universe.

Creatives behind various Absolute Universe series have already begun to tease collaborations, so this concern didn’t pop out of thin air. Don’t believe us? Jeff Lemire has been pretty open about discussing potential on his Substack (check it out!). So yes, team-ups are certainly the endgame for the Absolute Universe, and we hope our fears are put to rest when that happens.