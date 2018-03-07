Who Holds the Infinity Stones in Marvel Comics?

The next mighty Marvel Comics event kicks off this week in the pages of Infinity Countdown #1. It’s an epic adventure that starts with the Guardians of the Galaxy fighting a war on two fronts as the Infinity Stones reappear throughout the universe. Thanos is preparing his Infinity Gauntlet once again, and plenty of other foes loom large behind him. It’s arriving just in time to pair with similar threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but offers a unique spin and a lot more characters.

If you’re looking to dive in to the new adventure from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Aaron Kuder, then you need to know what’s happening with the Infinity Stones. These incredible sources of power will be driving the action forward as heroes seek to protect them and villains seek to use them. They’ve been slowly appearing throughout the last year and are now all in place for what comes next. We are here to help you catch up for Infinity Countdown #1. Just click ahead to discover where each Infinity Stone is, who holds them, and which ones are in imminent danger.

Soul Stone

The Soul Stone faced a major shakeup in the pages of Infinity Countdown Primer #1. It had previously been held by Magus, the evil future self of Adam Warlock, until Ultron arrived. Ultron killed Magus and took the Soul Stone for himself. It is in a particularly precarious position due to Ultron’s current state of being merged with his creator, Hank Pym. There have been hints that the Soul Stone could help differentiate between the two beings and free Pym from his soulless construct. It is also being actively sought by two figures who possess a long history with the stone. Adam Warlock, its typical possessor, reawoke in Egypt, and Gamora has been questing for it in order to find a piece of herself she believes is buried inside.

Mind Stone

The Mind Stone only reappeared in the pages of Infinity Countdown Primer #1, and its location has proven to be a bigger surprise than any of its five siblings. Turk, a minor gangster who operates in Hell’s Kitchen, possesses the Mind Stone, and it remains a mystery how he discovered it. He is currently wielding the gem on top of a cane, using it to order free drinks and win games of chance. While there’s no indication that anyone is aware of its current whereabouts, the upcoming Infinity Countdown: Daredevil mini-series suggests that a certain superhero is likely to find it. Turk has been a longtime supporting character in the Daredevil mythos, and it’s rare that more than a few months go by without the pair encountering one another.

Power Stone

The Power Stone was discovered in the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy when a contingent of the team went to support members of the Nova Corps. They discovered that the Novas had remained on a planet in order to hide and protect the Power Stone, now an enormous boulder too large to move even with their extraordinary powers. Drax the Destroyer remained behind with the Novas to help protect the stone from outside forces. Its secret has been revealed now, however, and two armies are marching to seize it. The Fraternity of Raptors, led by the villainous Talon, seeks to take it and empower their own conquest. A rogue faction of Chitauri led by Warbringer are seeking it as well in order to overthrow Thanos and take back control of their people.

Space Stone

The Space Stone was one of the first Infinity Stones to be revealed, appearing in the claws of Wolverine during Marvel Legacy #1. No one knows yet how Wolverine returned to life or came into possession of the Space Stone, but the two are undoubtedly interconnected. So far Wolverine has kept a low profile, using his new power to bounce around the Marvel universe and make guest appearances in the back of many popular titles. A conversation between Logan and Loki in Infinity Countdown Primer #1 suggests that the hero doesn’t trust himself with the stone, especially considering how many others may be seeking it. There’s a chance this stone could change hands very soon.

Time Stone

The Time Stone has been revealed to be the source of the planet Sakaar’s resurrection. This once-annihilated globe was revealed to be rejuvenated in the story “Planet Hulk II”, but the return of so much flora and fauna was a mystery until now. Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull, dug into the planet’s core and seized the Time Stone for his own means in Infinity Countdown Primer #1. Seeing what the stone did for Sakaar, he now intends to use it to revitalize the Skrull Empire. After so many cosmic events, the Skrulls are a shell of their former selves, orphans without a homeworld or empire. The Super-Skrull has proven himself to be a powerful and cunning leader in the past and may use the stone to make the Skrull’s a big threat in Marvel Comics once again.

Reality Stone

The Reality Stone has been cleverly hidden in alternate realities until it was recently discovered by Captain Marvel. In addition to Carol Danvers from the main Marvel Comics universe, it has been suggested that the many variations of Captain Marvel across the multiverse also possess their own reality’s versions of the Reality Stone. Captain Marvel has kept her knowledge of the stone secret so far, but as the leader of Alpha Flight and a major figure in the universe, it’s difficult to imagine the Reality Stone staying hidden for long.

The Infinity Gauntlet

When the Infinity Stones are revealed, Thanos can never be far behind. The Mad Titan was recently returned to life in his own series and has been accumulating power. So far he has punished former allies, conquered the Chitauri, and begun to use their resources for his own means. Thanos is currently set in a far future where Thanos has conquered the entire cosmos, fulfilling his destiny. In the pages of Infinity Countdown Primer #1, he was shown to be back in the present and plotting the reconstruction of the Infinity Gauntlet. It feels like only a matter of time until he gets his gloved hand on one or all of the stones.

