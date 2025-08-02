This is Still the Definitive Iron Fist Story

Danny Rand, better known as the Immortal Iron Fist, has been leaving a mark on Marvel Comics for years. He’s a master in martial arts and the wielder of the Iron Fist, but that doesn’t begin to sum up everything Danny Rand is. Danny’s story has changed and evolved quite a bit over the years, introducing new twists and characters. Likewise, the mantle of Iron Fist has revealed much to readers, including previous incarnations. For example, fans are looking forward to learning more about Iron Fist, who will be appearing in Eyes of Wakanda (August 2025). While we look to the future, let’s talk about the definitive Iron Fist story.

Most die-hard Iron Fist fans will tell you that it’s no contest: The Immortal Iron Fist (2006-2009) is the best Iron Fist story to read. There are several reasons for this, including it being the best starting point for new readers. The Immortal Iron Fist also had an impressive creative team behind the helm, including Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, Robbi Rodriguez, David Aja, Travel Foreman, and Russ Heath. Truthfully, when fans originally learned of the Iron Fist Netflix series, most will admit to expecting something more along the lines of this series. Did that set us up for failure? Possibly, but in our defense, nothing tops The Immortal Iron Fist.

Redefining the Character And Expanding the Mythos

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

The Immortal Iron Fist is a great starting point for many reasons, but primarily because it redefines what it means to be the Iron Fist. What do we mean by that? Previously, Danny Rand was the Iron Fist, end of story. This series revealed that that wasn’t the whole truth, and that Danny was but one chain in a long line of Iron Fists. This added an eternal feeling to the whole concept, embodying the concept of immortality. Notably, that form of immortality is for the mantle, but not the bearer.

Revealing a history of previous incarnations of Iron Fist opened the door to countless stories, and that’s something Marvel Comics has taken plenty of advantage of. It literally changed the character from the ground up, all while delving into Danny Rand’s personal backstory. Talk about doing a lot of heavy lifting in one go.

Alongside expanding the history of the Iron Fist, The Immortal Iron Fist explored more of K’un-Lun, making it a more expansive universe. While it was never quite a footnote before, it’s safe to say that the series successfully added more heart and history to the lore by delving into the power’s history.

Finally, there’s the elephant in the room: by adding a longer history of previous Iron Fists, the series took a step back from the white savior criticism it had always faced. We’re not going to say it fixed it completely, but it was an important step in the right direction.

Developing a Character Who Feels the Weight of Responsibility

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Marvel has never shied away from the cost of power or the weight of responsibility. However, it can sometimes be challenging to tell those stories without letting them blend together. The Immortal Iron Fist found new ways to do this, showing a version of Danny Rand that was acutely aware of the responsibility and identity he bears.

Danny Rand of The Immortal Iron Fist wasn’t just running around kicking butt and taking names. He was an emotionally complex character who went through a lot of character development over the course of this series. He had several believable emotional arcs, enabling him to feel vulnerable and human. It made the character feel more relatable and nuanced than previous iterations. Plus, the series really doubled down on Danny’s relationships and friendships (Luke Cage, for example), which is something fans have always adored.

The Art of The Immortal Iron Fist

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

We cannot have a conversation about The Immortal Iron Fist without talking about the art. The art is an integral part of the story, and implying otherwise could very well start a fight in the community. David Aja played a massive role here, guiding the series toward a more noir-stylized aesthetic. It gives the story a grittier feeling, and honestly, we’re never going to forget the more cinematic art style this series brought to the forefront. Every artist brought something to the table, and the end result was something worthy of accolades.

No matter how we look at it, The Immortal Iron Fist is and quite possibly always will be, the defining Iron Fist series. It’s brilliantly written and illustrated, with tight pacing, high emotional stakes, groundbreaking development, and an overall satisfying story. There’s a reason so many of us hoped to see it happen on the big (or small) screen. It’s begging for an adaptation, and honestly, we want more fans to see how remarkable the story is.

The Immortal Iron Fist ran from 2006 to 2009, totaling 27 issues and one annual.