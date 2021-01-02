Iron Man Assembles One of Marvel's Strangest Teams Yet

Iron Man is putting together one of Marvel Comics' strangest team-ups yet. In the current volume of Iron Man -- written by Cristopher Cantwell and drawn by Cafu -- Tony Stark has been trying to get "back to basics." It hasn't been going well. Korvac, one of the Avengers' most powerful foes, is back, and he's taken on a messiah complex. He's put together a team of acolytes that includes classic Iron Man enemies like Blizzard, Controller, and Unicorn. Now Korvac has taken War Machine hostage. If Iron Man wants any chance at rescuing his old friend, then he's going to need some help on short notice.

And short notice means taking on whoever isn't busy. Tony's got Hellcat at his side, with whom he's recently entered into a more intimate relationship. They scrounge an odd group of allies, the highest-profile hero among them being Misty Knight. The others include Spider-Man clone Scarlet Spider, the former Defender called Gargoyle, and Frog-Man. Yes, Frog-Man.

Does Iron Man's motley crew have a chance of defeating Korvac and his followers? You can get a glimpse at what's to come by checking out the preview below. Iron Man #5 goes on sale on January 6th.