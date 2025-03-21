Is Damian Wayne Becoming the Next Ra’s al Ghul?

While the overwhelming belief is that Damian Wayne will one day go on to follow his father as Batman, what if Robin’s true destiny was to be the next Ra’s al Ghul? It’s something Batman fans have probably pondered a time or two, especially after Damian made his way into Batman’s life in 2006. Damian Wayne has proven himself worthy of the Robin mantle and is a trusty sidekick to Batman. More importantly, Bruce Wayne and Damian have a true father-son relationship. But the presence of Ra’s al Ghul will always loom large over his grandson, whether Damian wants to admit it or not. WARNING: Spoilers for Batman and Robin #19 below.

Batman and Robin #19 comes from the creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Javi Fernandez, Marcelo Maiolo, and Steve Wands. It’s Part Six of the “Memento” story arc, with the Dynamic Duo on the hunt for the villain to join the Dark Knight’s illustrious rogues gallery. But while our heroes investigate Memento’s killings across Gotham City, something else is bugging Batman, and it has to do with Damian’s relationship with Dr. Bashar.

Damian Wayne wants to quit being Robin and Batman’s sidekick

Batman has broken his trust with Robin by eavesdropping on Damian’s conversations with Dr. Bashar. Oracle has looked into Dr. Bashar on behalf of Batman and learns that Dr. Bashar has ties to Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins. Batman already had a bad feeling about Dr. Bashar, and learning that Bashar is possibly connected to Ra’s is enough evidence he needs to know the doctor is up to no good. The only problem is Dr. Bashar has gained the trust of Damian. So any aggressive moves by Batman toward Dr. Bashar risks alienating Damian.

Batman and Robin #18 ended with Damian telling Batman that he intends to apply for Dr. Bashar’s youth program so he can work in the same hospital as his grandfather, Thomas Wayne. And then after catching Memento, Damian intends to quit being Robin. It’s a lofty and commendable goal since you hardly ever see a hero willingly retire. This is especially true for Damian, who has ties to both the heroic Batman and the villainous Ra’s al Ghul. It shows Damian’s maturation that he realizes this life he leads isn’t a healthy one. So instead of being a hero dressed in a costume, Damian wants to dress in medical clothing and be helpful that way. It definitely doesn’t seem like Damian wants to follow in Ra’s al Ghul’s footsteps. However, we’ve seen this play out in a future timeline before.

Batman Beyond reveals a dark future for Damian Wayne

One of DC’s alternate timelines featured a future where Damian Wayne does become the next Ra’s al Ghul. The Futures End event that ran through Batman Beyond featured an adult Damian Wayne returning to Gotham after Bruce Wayne retired from being Batman. Coincidentally, the League of Assassins attacked Gotham right when Damian was in town, and Damian donned the Batman Beyond suit to fight off the invaders. However, the suit ended up twisting Damian’s mind, which is what Ra’s al Ghul wanted all along.

Damian grew jealous of Terry McGinnis, believing he wasn’t worthy to take his father’s place as the next Batman. So instead, Damian became the new Ra’s al Ghul and leader of the League of Assassins. After fighting Terry, Damian eventually came to his senses and ended his feud with Batman Beyond. Damian remained the head of the League of Assassins to help steer the group to do good.

It’s unclear if the “Memento” storyline in Batman and Robin is leading towards Damian Wayne having to choose between Batman or Ra’s al Ghul, but it is an interesting question. Even if Damian chooses to become Ra’s al Ghul, at least there is a precedent for Damian to continue being a hero.