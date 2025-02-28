New Batman Beyond Rumor Leaves Some DC Fans Furious

A new Batman Beyond rumor has left some DC fans furious. Batman Beyond, for those that don’t know, is an animated series that ran from 1999 to 2001, starting on Kids’ WB and finishing on Cartoon Network. A sequel to both Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, it ran across 52 episodes. That said, when many think of Batman, they certainly do not think of Batman Beyond, which is why a new rumor claiming that the new Batman game reportedly in the works at Batman: Arkham and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer, Rocksteady Studios, is a Batman Beyond game has struck some as odd.

According to the rumor, a trilogy similar to Batman: Arkham Knight is being planned with Batman Beyond, and there are rumblings that it is going to be a PlayStation exclusive, or more specifically, rumblings that Sony has moneyhatted to lock it down for the PS6 and keep it off Xbox consoles. Whether the rumor is true or not, remains to be seen, but it has caught the attention of Batman fans over on the Batman Beyond Reddit page. And some Batman fans are unsurprisingly excited, but others are not happy about the potential PS6 exclusivity.

“Playstation exclusive? F*** Rocksteady if that happens,” reads a comment from one unhappy Batman fan. “Exclusive screw that,” adds another fan.

A third fan adds: “With the cyberpunk genre getting more mainstream thanks to the game and Edgerunners now is a perfect time to produce some Batman Beyond content. Neo Gotham and modern animation will be great.”

For the millions of Batman fans on PlayStation, they will be hoping this rumor is not too good to be true. However, for the millions of Batman fans on Xbox, well they will be hoping for the exact opposite. Both Xbox and PlayStation, especially the latter, have shown a desire to lock down exclusive Marvel content, but this hasn’t played out with DC. That said, there haven’t been as many DC games as Marvel games this generation.

