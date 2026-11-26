While the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may have been postponed until this weekend, fans don’t need to go without a dose of Marvel holiday spirit. To help set the stage for a nerdy holiday season, we’re dusting off a 39-year-old clip from the 1987 parade, featuring the Marvel Universe float – which was packed with now-iconic heroes, villains, and… RoboCop for a reason that I’ll explain a bit further on.

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The Marvel Universe parade float was sponsored by the publisher to promote its comic books, toys, and merchandise IP – over two decades before the MCU would debut with Iron Man in 2008. Forty years later, the float is still a fun peice of 1980s nostalgia but, within the context of Doomsday set to arrive in mere weeks, it’s also a fun preview of the two characters at the dead center of the Avengers mega-movie: Steve Rogers and Doctor Doom.

Check out a full clip of the float and its “story” below:

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The clip includes a brief two-minute “story” that sees Doctor Strange summon Captain America from the pages of a Marvel comic book to help Wolverine, who is being attacked by Enchantress and Magneto – only to confront Doctor Doom, who has imprisoned Power Man (aka Luke Cage). Captain America, along with help from RoboCop (we will get to that), frees Luke Cage and scales the float to take on more of the assembled bad guys – including Emma Frost and The Hulk (who is up to his “old tricks again”). The skit concludes with The Hulk toppling a clock tower before being incapacitated by Cap. Daredevil, Iron Man, Vision, Green Goblin, and more also appear. The entire thing is set to the iconic Back to the Future theme.

As for why RoboCop was on a Marvel Universe float in 1987, the original film that featured Alex Murphy’s transformation into RoboCop had debuted in July of the same year – and went on to become a pop culture phenomenon; however, more importantly, Marvel Comics held a license to the character for comic books and other projects (Marvel actually produced the RoboCop animated series in 1988), so his appearance – while jarring from a first-party Marvel IP stand point, was actually a clever piece of cross-promotional branding that highlighted Marvel’s reach in pop culture (even outside of their own characters).

The float would run for two more years after its initial appearance – and included musical performances:

1988: “One Moment in Time” – The Boys Choir of Harlem

1989: “Holding Out for a Hero” – Melba Moore

The iconic Spider-Man balloon actually debuted the same year and, unlike the float, continued to make an appearance in the parade until bowing out in 1998. An updated Spider-Man balloon would return in 2009 and appear until returning in 2014 – a 5-year run that was not without controversy. In 2013, that Spider-Man balloon snagged on a tree – which ripped a large hole that caused the left arm to deflate.

Check out video of the 2013 Spider-Man balloon accident:

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Fortunately, no one was hurt – except for maybe Spider-Man’s pride. After returning one year later, the Spider-Man balloon took another lengthy break – only returning for a single-year appearance in 2024 for the 85th anniversary of Marvel Comics.

In spite of Avengers: Doomsday‘s record-breaking pre-order ticket sales and general hype, not to mention a very active cross-brand marketing blitz, there is no Marvel activation planned for the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instead, you can just watch the recently released clip of Magneto Vs. Doctor Doom that would have likely aired during the parade.