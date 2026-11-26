In the DC and Marvel comics universes, supervillains rarely die because of the heroes’ frequent no-killing rules. And even when these evildoers are killed, they almost always come back within a few months or years. However, some supervillains have had to wait much longer to rise from the grave to cause chaos. Whether it’s because others usurped their mantles or they were generally considered forgettable D-List villains, these costumed criminals spent decades in their tombs. That made it even more shocking when they came back to life to continue torturing their heroic archenemies. It may take time, but evil will always return.

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This list covers some of the longest gaps between a supervillain’s death and their reintroduction in comics. Retcons where the villain merely faked their apparent demise will also be included.

5) Green Goblin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few heroes and villains have a more hate-filled rivalry than Spider-Man and Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin. And their most iconic battle resulted in the death of not just Spider-Man’s first love, but also his archenemy. After Green Goblin murdered Gwen Stacy, the Web-Head’s rage led him to confront Osborn in a final, climactic battle in 1973’s Amazing Spider-Man #122. In the fight, Spider-Man beat Green Goblin half to death, but he managed to return to his senses and stop the beating before he delivered the killing blow. Ironically, Green Goblin later caused his own undoing when he tried to impale Spider-Man with his remote-controlled glider. However, Spider-Man jumped out of the way, and the glider struck and killed Green Goblin instead. For 23 years, Spider-Man was seemingly free from Osborn’s schemes. However, in 1996’s Peter Parker: Spider-Man #75, Norman Osborn was revealed to have survived his injuries and faked his death. Even worse, Osborn was exposed to have been the mastermind behind the “Clone Saga” and the faked deaths and kidnappings of Aunt May and Spider-Man’s infant daughter. It’s a return fitting for someone as evil as the Green Goblin.

4) Black Adam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Today Black Adam is recognized as one of Shazam’s archenemies and among the most powerful and morally complex anti-villains in DC Comics. However, Black Adam actually died in his very first appearance. Back when Shazam was still called Captain Marvel and owned by Fawcett Comics, Black Adam debuted in 1945’s Marvel Family #1. The original champion of the wizard Shazam spent 5,000 years lost in space before eventually returning to Earth and battling the Marvel Family. When Black Adam proved to be too much of a physical threat, Uncle Marvel tricked the villain into saying “Shazam.” Once back in his mortal form, his 5,000 years immediately caught up with Black Adam, reducing him to dust. It wouldn’t be until 32 years later that Dr. Sivana used a resurrection machine to bring Black Adam back to life in 1977’s Shazam! #28. Since then, Black Adam has been the Marvel Family’s strongest and most recurring adversary.

3) Clayface (Matt Hagen)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

For a character who can take on any identity, pinpointing Matt Hagen Clayface’s official resurrection is hard. Hagen was the second Clayface and the first to have the mud-like body and shapeshifting powers now associated with the character. However, Clayface’s malleable body wasn’t enough to save him from the Anti-Monitor’s Shadow Demons in 1986’s Crisis on Infinite Earths #12. Hagen wouldn’t make an official return until several multiversal reboots later with Batman: Knightwatch – Batman Day Special Edition #1 in 2021. However, Hagen’s 36-year absence from DC Comics would undergo a significant complication with the release of 2026’s Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #3. In that comic, it’s revealed that the current Clayface, Basil Karlo, uses a fake identity. Before becoming an actor, Basil Karlo was born Matt Hagen, and he changed his name to avoid the cops. This retcon means that the Clayface that’s around since 2011 has been both Basil Karlo and Matt Hagen, making his absence from comics only 26 years. But either way, the Matt Hagen Clayface was gone for decades.

2) Mad Monk

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the oldest supervillains in DC Comics history is the vampiric Mad Monk who was the first superpowered villain that Batman had ever faced. However, the Mad Monk arrived before the Dark Knight had cemented his no-kill rule. So, in 1939’s Detective Comics #32, Batman snuck into the Mad Monk’s lair and shot the vampire with silver bullets while he slept in his coffin. But 43 years later, Batman would learn that killing a vampire is never that simple. In 1982’s Detective Comics #515, the villain returned, rebranding himself as “the Monk.” The villain became the leader of a cult called the Brotherhood and had his followers kidnap people so that he could feast on their blood. The comic also revealed that the Monk was a former plantation owner named Louis DuBois who was cursed by his former slaves and transformed into a vampire. Since his reintroduction, the Monk has only made sparse appearances, but he remains a staple of Golden Age Batman comics.

1) Hangman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics’ Hangman is a lesser-known but deeply disturbing vigilante and serial killer who makes the Punisher look tame by comparison. An enemy of Werewolf by Night and Spider-Woman, Hangman would kill or imprison criminals, or people he deemed to be corrupting youth, like movie producers. This noose-and-scythe-wielding psychopath met his end in 1982’s Bizarre Adventures #31. In that issue, Hangman was seemingly stabbed to death with his own scythe by a film critic in self-defense. It would take 44 years for this D-list villain to make his triumphant comeback in 2026’s Spider-Woman Vol. 9 #1. There, it was revealed that Hangman had faked his death and had stayed under the radar by operating as a hired killer. However, Hangman would eventually resurface to kill all of New York’s gangsters as retribution for his estranged daughter almost getting killed in a drive-by. Hangman is one villain the rest of Marvel’s criminal underworld wished had remained buried.

Which supervillain were you most excited to see make their comeback? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!