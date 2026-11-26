Ever since he swung onto the scene with an origin story that made him an instant classic, Spider-Man has been Marvel’s most popular hero. Peter captured a generation of fans with his youthful perspective and problems that, even if people didn’t experience them themselves, felt relatable. Spider-Man proceeded to instantly capture an audience that no other hero could compete with, and Marvel has been sure to make use of that in every way that they could over the decades he’s been around. After all, Spider-Man regularly trades places with Batman for being the most popular superhero of all time, and that is nowhere near an easy feat.

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Case in point, Marvel has never been hesitant to use Spider-Man as a testing ground for some of their lesser-known heroes. Given that he was one of the company’s biggest names, even back in the ’60s and ’70s, a ton of Marvel heroes got their chance to reach a wider audience by working with the Wall-Crawler. One of the greatest examples of this came about in Marvel Team-Up (1972) #65, which not only saw Captain Britain’s first adventures in the USA, but also the introduction of the now-iconic X-Men villain, Arcade.

Spider-Man the Roommate and Centerpiece

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man met Captain Britain first in civilian clothes, when college-student Peter Parker found out that he was forced to board the visiting British student Brian Braddock. Peter wasn’t thrilled with this arrangement, but he couldn’t turn down extra cash, either, even if he was concerned that Brian might figure out his secret identity. Brian nearly did that very night, when he was Spidey swinging out of Peter’s window. Not knowing any of the heroes in town, Captain Britain assumed Spidey to be a criminal and attacked. We had a classic superhero-first-meeting fight, but after they cleared things up and made friends, they were both kidnapped by Arcade, who was hired to assassinate the good Captain.

The entirety of the Marvel Team-Up series was based around Spider-Man teaming up with various other heroes to give them a chance to shine, but no other issue succinctly captures this style like this one does. Captain Britain was still a relatively new and niche hero at the time, so throwing him in as Peter’s temporary roommate made for a perfect way to force fans to pay attention to him. It even includes a recap of Brian’s origins and some of his adventures up to that point, which makes it the perfect issue to get into the character and dive into his comics from there.

Of course, the series was famous for doing the same for villains, too, and it gave us the infamous game-master Arcade himself. Arcade is another niche character, but he’s more than carved out his place in Marvel as the master of death traps. Nobody can build a death machine like this lad here, and he takes great pride in that accomplishment. He wouldn’t really make a name for himself until he battled the X-Men not too long after, but this issue set the stage with everything the audience needs to know about the mad mechanist. This issue gave us one character’s growth and the introduction of another, which really just goes to show how much faith Marvel placed in Spider-Man.

With Great Popularity Comes Great Promotions

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sure, Captain Britain was already an established hero at the time of this issue’s debut, but from the name alone, “Introducing, Captain Britain,” it was made to be a first step into the character, and that remains true for so many other iconic characters who hang around Spidey. Black Widow’s iconic costume even first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #86, for just one example. Punisher blasted onto the scene in Amazing Spider-Man #129. Cloak and Dagger debuted in Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #64. Spider-Man has always been Marvel’s number one way to get readers’ eyes on the characters that they believed in, but needed capital to make work.

Spider-Man is a hero in many more ways than one. In-universe, he stands as a shining example of how to save the day, and out-of-universe he’s a spectacular star that Marvel can attach their lesser-known properties to in order to get them to gather a following. It’s an important, necessary job when dealing with so many characters in a shared universe. Superman and Batman have done this duty for nearly their entire existence, and Spider-Man is no different. These heroes draw eyes, and their continued popularity and importance break the ground for others to build their own new ideas on, which is what keeps the blood flowing through these comic books. Being number one is a big ask, but Spider-Man is more than bearing the power responsibly.

Which of Spider-Man’s many important introductions is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!