While Halloween allows for greater horror and Christmas for coldness and comfort in equal measures, there’s no shortage of comic book stories centered around Thanksgiving. Whether it’s the actual day or just part of the Thanksgiving holiday season, these stories feature our favorite heroes getting together, going home, or just celebrating the season. These stories let them feel like normal people — well, at least until the day goes horribly wrong.

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For our heroes, there’s often the trouble of supervillains. Superheroes may be interested in taking the day off, but villainy seldom sleeps. Thanksgiving dinner is more than not being interrupted by a surprise attack or sudden news of a death, making it hard for heroes to take time off, let alone feel thankful for their lives. But every once in a while, it isn’t supervillains who are causing the day to go awry. Sometimes, it’s well-intentioned heroes. Other times, it’s the inherent chaos of the holiday.

5. Generation X #23

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For the mutants of the 1990s run of Generation X, it isn’t supervillains that ruin the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday, but rather their own insecurities. Paige Guthrie, the mutant Husk, takes her boyfriend Jono back to the Guthrie farm in Kentucky for the holiday, only for the farmhouse to be deserted. Jono is unsurprised, assuming that her family must’ve left so as not to have to look upon his physical deformity. Paige tries to salvage the day and shows Jono old photo books of her family, but Jono is insistent that he cannot be the boyfriend she deserves.

When the supervillains do pop up during this issue — such as Bastion discovering Emma Frost is the headmistress of the Massachusetts Academy — it is to continue plotting rather than take action. For once, the events that go awry are not their fault.

4. Daredevil #178

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In terms of Thanksgiving Day shenanigans, it’s hard to go wrong with Daredevil #178. Released during Frank Miller’s iconic tenure on the series, “Paper Chase” sets up a hilarious misunderstanding right in the middle of the Macy’s parade.

Following increased activity from the Kingpin, Foggy Nelson is worried about Matt Murdock’s safety and enlists the help of the Heroes for Hire — Power Man and Iron Fist. While it may put Foggy’s mind at rest, it hardly helps Matt Murdock with his trial — his opponent sees it as Murdock employing hired thugs — and makes it even harder for Daredevil to do his job.

At the parade, Murdock, in his Daredevil costume, goes after a kid who grabbed the disguised payoff money. Immediately, Power Man and Iron Fist misunderstand the situation and attack Daredevil. Daredevil is thankfully able to clear up the situation, and the three are able to go after the real criminal.

3. 52 #29

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While typically a cheerful holiday, Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, and Mark Waid took a downer approach to the day in 52. The comic not only saw the disbanding of the JSA — the team felt they were no longer needed due to Lex Luthor’s Everyman project — but also yet another attack during the Thanksgiving parade. With the main tangent of villains — aside from Lex Luthor — concentrated on Oolong Island, they got into their own plots, leaving the heroes largely unaffected.

Instead, it’s the son of the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, who’s causing the conflict at the parade. Todd Rice, known by the superhero alias Obsidian, is outraged by the reveal of the latest member of Infinity. Inc — Jade, the name of Rice’s sister. He’s stopped by his father, who reminds him that they’re in public and that he’s scaring people, but unfortunately, what’s done is done.

Oddly enough, the main Thanksgiving dinner seen in 52 is between the mad scientists on Oolong Island. In a true moment captured seconds before disaster, Will Magnus befriends Veronica Cale, the woman who becomes the impetus for his medication being taken away — she argues it’s limiting his creativity and his ability to finish the Plutonium Man. Magnus’s cries that going off the meds will make him insane land on deaf ears, as the other scientists do not care.

2. Batman: The Long Halloween, #2

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In terms of holiday fare, Batman: The Long Halloween just about hits them all. Throughout its thirteen-issue run, it covers not only Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas but also St. Patrick’s Day and Mother’s Day. The second issue covers Thanksgiving and opens with James Gordon’s interrogation of Mickey Sullivan.

As an arguably more grounded Batman tale, Jeph Loeb’s Long Halloween isn’t focused on the heavy-hitting Rogues Gallery — although they make their appearances — but rather on mobsters. Gordon’s unable to get a confession out of Sullivan about the larger operation, even with Batman’s intimidating presence there, and is forced to send Sullivan back to his cell.

The actual Thanksgiving night features Harvey Dent at his wife’s hospital bed, James Gordon missing dinner with his wife — a common occurrence for the character, especially in The Long Halloween — and Batman leaving a plate in the sewers for Solomon Grundy. By the end of the night, Mickey Sullivan and his peers have been shot, giving Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and Two-Face yet another murder to solve.

1. The Vision and the Scarlet Witch, #6

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL COMICS

In terms of Thanksgiving stories, especially those going horribly wrong, there’s none more iconic than The Vision and the Scarlet Witch. “The Mutant Who Came to Dinner” shows the happy couple hosting Thanksgiving for their friends in the Avengers, with some invited family members as well, such as Wanda’s brother Pietro and his wife, Crystal. What begins as a pleasant night becomes tense with the arrival of Magneto.

While both Wanda and Vision are cordial to their guest, not everybody is as pleased to see him. Crystal deliberately stops Magneto from giving his granddaughter a present, and Pietro confronts his sister about their — at least at the time, canonical — father being invited. Pietro wasn’t told beforehand, and Wanda admits it was a last-minute thing, having felt guilty about telling everybody else about her pregnancy.

The dinner progresses as Magneto feels like an outsider his children don’t even love. He thinks of the New Mutants and how even they, his “new” children, chose to visit the Power Pack for the holiday, leaving him alone, too.

Magneto tries once again to ask Wanda for forgiveness, but even she can’t forget their past. He storms out, but returns quietly once he notices copies of the original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. What at first looks like Mastermind’s work turns out to be Toad using the Stranger’s technology, driven by his unrequited feelings for Wanda. Surprisingly, the villain of the issue is not Magneto, but rather Toad.

Thinking of a Thanksgiving story we missed? Let us know in the comments below!