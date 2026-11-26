In 1984, Marvel Comics released one of the most important comic book crossover series ever made. Before this, the closest that Marvel came to a giant event series was either stories mostly focused on one book, like “The Kree-Skrull War” in the 1970s, or Marvel Super Heroes Contest of Champions, with heroes forced to fight each other for the Grandmaster and Death in a contest with the Collector’s life in the balance. However, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars was unlike anything Marvel or DC had ever attempted in the past. This was the first major site-wide crossover series, and it changed everything about how comic books were made from that point on.

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Even before Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 (1984) by Jim Shooter and Michael Zeck came out, Marvel was already shaking up the entire brand in the most innovative way possible.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Changed Marvel Comics Forever

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I was a kid when Marvel Comics prepared to start its Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars comic book series, and I had no idea what was going on. For most of my reading life, I was following mostly single and small multi-issue stories, and even when comic books crossed over, it was a big deal. DC Comics had the Justice League and Justice Society team up annually, and that was a huge event because these things had never happened before. When Marvel Super Heroes Contest of Champions came out in 1982, it was incredible, especially for a kid who had never dreamed he would see so many heroes fighting in one series.

What Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars did was take that idea and blow up the entire Marvel Universe. That is because Marvel showed before the series was even underway that it was going to change everything in Marvel and reset several major titles. This all started on the last page of most major comics published in January 1984, where the heroes went to Central Park and ended up disappearing without a trace. These moments in comics featuring Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, the Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, and the Fantastic Four left it a mystery as to what happened.

What makes this so amazing is that the results of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars were shown before the miniseries even hit its second issue. That is because all the heroes were back the next month, and there were major changes that happened without any explanation. First up, Spider-Man returned with a new black costume in The Amazing Spider-Man #252, and Spider-Man could put it on and take it off by just commanding it with his mind. It took seven months before Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 came out and showed him getting the costume, and it took even longer to prove this was a symbiote.

The Fantastic Four was back, but The Thing was no longer with them. In fact, the solo The Thing series had him on a barren planet having adventures while the Fantastic Four introduced the world to their newest team member, She-Hulk. It wasn’t until Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars ended that The Thing’s departure was explained. Colossus and Kitty Pryde’s relationship was destroyed when he told Kitty about his relationship with Zsaji on Battleworld, which was a good thing thanks to their age difference. The miniseries took a while to show what Colossus did and who Zsaji even was.

Magneto came back with a new attitude, and Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars showed why he started his change from a villain to an antihero and eventually an actual X-Men member. The Hulk returned with an injured leg, and his intelligence was lessened a great deal, returning him more in line with his Savage Hulk persona. It was a huge reset for Magneto and the Hulk, and once again, it took several months to show what caused the changes in both men. Nothing like this had ever happened before in comics, and it changed everything in Marvel and DC.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Set the Table for Marvel and DC Crossovers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder captured heroes and villains from Earth and forced them to fight each other. This was all based on the Beyonder’s curiosity to understand humans. He offered the winning side anything they wished for, which was very enticing for the villains. The heroes mostly wanted to just get back home. What happened next was a story of betrayals, intense battles, and awe-inspiring moments. The X-Men split off from the other heroes, refusing to trust anyone, while villains like Doctor Doom attempted to capture all the Beyonder’s power for himself.

Spider-Man had his costume destroyed and found a machine that created a new one that he thought he controlled using his brainwaves. The Hulk had one of the most powerful moments in his history when he held up an entire mountain to save all the heroes. Spider-Man fought the X-Men and held his own to prove his power. By the end, everyone was back home except for The Thing, and nothing was the same.

This led to several similar series. Marvel released a sequel to Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, although it had the Beyonder coming to Earth and disrupting life on the planet. Even more importantly, one year later, DC Comics released Crisis on Infinite Earths, which had a similar format where all the Earth’s heroes had to stand up and unite to fight a being called the Anti-Monitor. In just two years, Marvel and DC each had a series that threw everyone into one comic book storyline and then shook up the entire universe when it was done.

In today’s comic book world, there are often multiple site-wide crossover events every year. In 2026 alone, there have been “Avengers: Armageddon,” “Queen in Black,” and the upcoming “DNX.” Titles like “Civil War,” “Annihilation,” “Secret Empire,” and “House of M” wouldn’t have existed without Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars. The 2015 “Secret Wars” event only exists because of this earlier series. Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars not only blew the mind of a kid who loved comics, but also changed how the major companies published their series.