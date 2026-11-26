Thanksgiving is often a time for family gatherings and relaxation, but supervillains don’t take holidays off, so there have always been comic book stories where the heroes had to save the day over the holidays. This was true with everyone from Batman to Daredevil, and in every case, the stories found a way to tie the themes of family and fellowship into the story of a superhero trying to bring down a supervillain to save the holidays. Of course, Thanksgiving is an American holiday in November, and the stories that come out concerning that special day are almost always lined up to coincide with the celebration.

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What makes many of the Thanksgiving superhero stories so great is that the heroes are either trying to celebrate with their families or helping make sure that others can celebrate in peace. The bad thing is, villains don’t care, and if they disrupt family dinners, all the better.

5) Power Pack #18-19

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The team of child heroes Power Pack had a pretty emotional Thanksgiving storyline that played out in Power Pack #18-19 (1985) by Louise Simonson, Brent Anderson, and Scott Williams. The two stories were titled “Kurse” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” and while the first issue was about the superhero battles on Thanksgiving, the second was about the fallout for the Power family. This was a tough time because their mother was in the hospital, and most of the Powers kids didn’t want to celebrate Thanksgiving at all.

Issue #18 was a “Secret Wars II” crossover where the Beyonder-powered Dark Elf Kurse injured their mom, and the kids were unable to beat him until Thor and Beta Ray Bill showed up to help. Young Katie invited several of their superhero friends over for Thanksgiving dinner, but this angered Alex, who called her selfish for wanting this while their mother was hurt. However, when Katie explained that she wanted the heroes who are always alone to be together on the holiday, it caused everyone to understand what family really meant.

4) Action Comics #673

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Action Comics #673 (1991) by Roger Stern and Bob McLeod had Clark Kent and Lois Lane celebrating Thanksgiving with the Lane family, only for them to find out that Jimmy Olsen is now homeless after getting fired from the Daily Planet, and he is on the streets away from his friends on this holiday. Superman heads out to find Jimmy, only to end up in a giant battle with “Ugly” Mannheim, the former Intergang leader, who breaks out of jail, arms himself with a rock-like suit and a nuclear device, and plans to destroy Metropolis.

Superman has to fight and defeat Mannheim before his plans can take form, and he never does find where Jimmy Olsen is. The issue does show that Jimmy finds some other people to celebrate with, as he joins Bibbo Bibbowski for a Thanksgiving party at the Ace O’ Clubs, a bar that Bibbo had bought to help people living in the Suicide Slum. It was a touching story, and while Superman couldn’t find Jimmy, at least the young man had someone to help take him in.

3) Spider-Gwen Vol. 2 #14

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Spider-Gwen #14 (2016) by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez was a Thanksgiving story that touched on both the holiday and the idea of family during this time of the year. The story was titled “Cold Turkey,” and it had Gwen in a tough spot, as her father, George Stacy, was in jail, and she ended up having to make a deal with Earth-65’s crime lord, Matt Murdock, who agreed to get her father freed for her. The cover teased what Matt was going to bring to Thanksgiving dinner.

This issue was also a touching one, as Gwen came across Aunt May on the commuter train, and the two had a tough talk about Peter’s death (he was the Lizard in this world, but only Gwen knew the truth when he died) and how it was affecting Uncle Ben. Spider-Gwen almost got her Thanksgiving dinner with Jessica Drew and her family, but things got cut short when the Koala Kommander attacked the Thanksgiving Day parade, and she had to save the day.

2) Daredevil #178

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Daredevil #178 (1981) by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson was a Thanksgiving superhero battle that involved several heroes, first fighting each other and then battling the real villains, all during the Thanksgiving Day parade. This was before Daredevil was friends and allies with Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Foggy Nelson hires Heroes for Hire as bodyguards for Matt Murdock while Nelson and Murdock try to tie mayoral candidate Randolph Cherryh to the Kingpin.

When Matt disappears and goes after a villain, Cage and Iron Fist think Daredevil has done something with Matt and attack him. After they fight for a bit, they finally realize they are not enemies, and they finally catch a young man named Sheldon, a blackmailer. Villains in the issue also included Kingpin, Turk, and Grotto, while Elektra meets with the Kingpin about a job in his organization, setting up her turn as his assassin, a huge turning point in the series.

1) Batman: The Long Halloween #2

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One of the most iconic Thanksgiving superhero stories of all time came in the Batman comic book series Batman: The Long Halloween. This was issue #2 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, and it followed the Holiday killer, whose gimmick was killing people on specific holidays. In this case, Mickey “The Mink” Sullivan’s Irish crew confesses to bombing Harvey Dent and his wife, Gilda, but refuses to give up The Roman. They post bail, and when they leave, the Holiday Killer murders them all.

However, the best part of this issue came when Batman went into the sewers to find the criminals, and he ended up fighting Solomon Grundy, something he really didn’t want to do. The end of the issue had a wonderful moment when a remorseful Batman returned to the sewers to leave Grundy a plate of food, allowing the monstrous man to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner. This same scene was used in the two-part Batman animated film as well.

What are your favorite Thanksgiving comic book moments? Let us know in the comments below.