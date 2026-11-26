Marvel Comics has some classic Thanksgiving issues. There’s Daredevil #178, during Frank Miller’s run, where a misunderstanding between the Heroes for Hire and Matt Murdock causes a brief brawl right in the middle of the Thanksgiving Parade. Magneto arrived at the Scarlet Witch and Vision’s house as the Mutant Who Came to Dinner, to pretty much everybody else’s dismay, even though he wasn’t the one who attacked the house in the end. During the 1990s run on X-Men, Scott, Jean, and the era’s favorite mutants caught their breath, played a good game of mutant-powered football, and enjoyed the fall leaves.

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More recently, in 2018, Marvel Super Hero Adventures sent Spider-Gwen — although she was dressed in civilian wear at the time — out for pie, only to find the local shop being robbed by Venom in Mealtime Mayhem. It may be Thanksgiving, but that didn’t mean that crime took a day off, especially when delicious pie is involved. With a premise like that, readers knew it was going to be chaotic, and the story didn’t disappoint.

A Hilarious Battle Over Pie

With the Marvel Super Hero Adventures line geared towards younger audiences — it shares a name with an animated series advertised towards preschoolers —, the comics aren’t afraid to go to silly places. The line has centered on calendar-year benchmarks such as the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, and also on beginner comic entry points with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Frost Giants Among Us.

In the story titled “Slice of Life”, Spider-Gwen is not only hungry for some pie, but also is using it as an excuse for why she’s been out. The beginning of the comic showed her defeating a criminal, but she can’t tell her dad that, given the fact he doesn’t know she’s a superhero. What’s supposed to be a run of the mill trip gets complicated when she catches Venom holding up the pie shop.

Quickly, Spider-Gwen makes an excuse to use the restroom, needing both the opportunity to change back into her superhero costume but also time to come up with a distraction. Using her surroundings to her advantage, she ends up throwing bags of flour at Venom and the counter. In the confusion, the hostages are able to escape.

While geared towards kids, the dialogue is still somewhat self-aware. Spider-Gwen is not immune to saying cliched lines, but she’s very tongue-in-cheek about them. Before saying the obligatory “pick on someone your own size”, she admits to herself that she “can’t believe I’m saying this”. Spider-Gwen apologizes when she uses pies as projectiles at Venom because it’s a waste of good pie.

Super-Villains Enjoy Pie, Too!

Once Venom is apprehended, Spider-Gwen asks why he committed the robbery. He responds, of course, that he wanted pie but didn’t have enough money. To her, that’s hardly a good enough reason to rob the place, but Venom clearly disagrees. He enjoys pie, so much so that the comic makes a point of showing his tongue licking the leftover residue from the pie projectiles on his face.

The comedic bit of the piece is that Spider-Gwen ends up not paying for pie either. The owner of the shop is thankful for her stopping the robbery, and asks if there is any reward that he can get for her. She requests pie and his only follow up is asking what kind. The comic closes out with the expected “crime doesn’t pay”, before a new addendum. Crime may not pay, but heroism, if the person is lucky, pays in pie.

A Less Serious Take on the Thanksgiving Story

“A Slice of Life” — can we appreciate the pie pun there for a second — can be a breath of fresh air among the usual holiday storytelling for comics. Thanksgiving is associated with friends and family, which for superheroes almost always means drama. It’s notable that we don’t even see Spider-Gwen’s family. We hear of her father, but her inevitable meeting with him later in the day is outside the bounds of the comic. Like its title, “Slice of Life”, the issue is a quick snapshot of one part of Spider-Gwen’s day. It was just likely the most chaotic bit as it showed the fight between her and Venom in the pie shop.

The cover for the complete issue captures yet another chaotic scene. It’s a long table, the type associated with Thanksgiving gatherings, where Venom has come to dinner. While it’s a small shame that this specific scenario didn’t come to fruition in the comic, “Slice of Life” is pretty chaotic and funny for what it is.

What’s your go-to Marvel Comics Thanksgiving issue? Let us know in the comments below!