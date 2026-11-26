The Joker is the most iconic and terrifying supervillain in comic book history. For decades, the Clown Prince of Crime has terrorized Gotham and DC Comics. But despite his infamy, no one’s exactly sure who he is, including it seems the Joker himself. The Joker likes to say that he prefers his origin story to be a multiple choice, which has led to many possible explanations for his existence. No backstory has been proven true, and the Joker keeps making up new ones to keep things interesting. While we may never know the truth, these possible origins have shaped our understandings of the Joker.

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With a character like the Joker, his origins can range from the tragic to the terrifying. Almost everyone tries, in some form, to explain how a monster like the Joker could have been created and how he started his eternal rivalry with Batman.

7) Three Jokers

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When Batman sat on the Mobius Chair and gained omnipotence during the “Darkseid War,” his first question was the Joker’s real identity. However, the Mobius Chair answered, “There are three.” And with that, DC Comics introduced the highly contentious retcon that there’s not one, but three Jokers. The controversial Three Jokers story explores this revelation, where Gotham is plagued by a trio of Jokers, each representing a different era of the character. These Jokers are the calculating Criminal of the Golden Age, the wacky Clown of the Silver Age who killed Jason Todd, and the psychopathic Comedian of the Bronze and Modern Ages who paralyzed Barbara Gordon. Naturally, it’s also suggested that two of these Jokers were created by the original, whichever one that may be. To this day, people argue over the canonicity of this story and which one of them, if any, is the true Joker. But then again, it’s very in-character for the Joker to make his own origin even more confusing.

6) Abused by Aunt

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Most possible Joker origins involve him getting soaked in toxic chemicals as an adult, which caused him to go insane. Yet Batman Vol. 2 #23.1 in 2013 gave the Joker a childhood so traumatic that it would have been impossible for him not to lose his mind. In this retelling, the Joker explains that, when he was a young boy, he lived with his abusive and murderous Aunt Eunice. The young boy was beaten, starved, and isolated every single day. But the worst revelation was that Aunt Eunice would regularly brush her nephew down with bleach. Naturally, this treatment would eventually lead to the Joker’s skin turning pure white. Aunt Eunice would also constantly gloat about how she brutally tortured and murdered her late husband to make her nephew even more terrified of her. Unlike other Joker origins that involve one terrible accident, his backstory in this issue shows how he was molded by the twisted woman who raised, abused, and disfigured him for years.

5) The Pale Man

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For all the death and destruction that the Joker causes, most people recognize that, at the end of the day, he’s still human. That was until the events of “Endgame,” which suggested the Clown Prince of Crime was something far older and more malevolent. The storyline proposes that for centuries, Gotham City has been plagued by a monster called the Pale Man who has claimed countless lives. The leading theory behind the Pale Man’s existence is that he was a man who came into contact with dionesium, an ingredient from Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus Pit. This substance made the person immortal, and he spent the next several centuries terrorizing the people of Gotham like a Boogeyman. What “Endgame” suggested was that the Joker is the Pale Man, and therefore an inhuman monster that can’t be killed. The Joker advocated this origin more than anyone. Although Batman eventually disproved this theory, it most likely played a part in inspiring the Absolute Joker.

4) An Obsessed Criminal

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One of the Joker’s most defining characteristics is his obsession with Batman. However, “Lovers and Madmen” turns this obsession into the catalyst that created the Clown Prince of Crime. In this retelling, the Joker is a ruthless bank robber named Jack who’s committed dozens of robberies. But after succeeding so many times, Jack grows bored with the profession. That was until a young Batman arrives and foils Jack’s latest scheme. Feeling he’d met a true rival and found a new purpose, Jack began committing bigger and deadlier robberies to get Batman’s attention. When Batman and Jack battle again, the Dark Knight throws a batarang that accidentally slices Jack’s mouth, giving him his iconic, gruesome grin. Batman gets so desperate to stop Jack’s rampage that he enlists the help of mobsters to track Jack down. When the mobsters try to execute Jack at a chemical factory, he escapes by falling into a vat that bleaches his skin white and turns his hair green. Since then, the Joker’s obsession with Batman hasn’t wavered.

3) The Original Red Hood

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When the Joker was first introduced, he was a complete enigma with no real name or backstory. DC Comics gave its very first possible origin for the Joker in Detective Comics #168. There, the Joker explains that he was once a normal lab worker who decided to steal a million dollars from his employer, the Monarch Playing Card Company. To pull off the heist, the Joker created the Red Hood persona and costume. After stealing the money, the Joker swam through a sewer of chemical waste to avoid detection. The Red Hood helmet provided the Joker with an oxygen supply, so he didn’t drown. Unfortunately, when he emerged from the chemical waste and took off the helmet, the Joker discovered the chemicals had turned his body chalk white and his hair green. This revelation drove him mad and led him to become the Clown Prince of Crime. Most Joker origin stories use his former identity as the Red Hood and his dip in chemicals, so this revelation was highly influential.

2) Sane Joker

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When you dress up like a clown and kill innocent people for fun, chances are that you’re insane. Indeed, no matter how atrocious his actions are, the worst that ever happens to the Joker is that he’s thrown into Arkham Asylum because he’s considered to be legally insane. However, “Case Study” suggests it’s all a lie and that the Joker is a rational, natural-born monster. In notes written by Dr. Harleen Quinzel before her turn to villainy, she hypothesizes that the Joker was once a clever, elusive crime boss who killed for pleasure and to expand his territory. After carving his way through the criminal underworld, he created the Red Hood identity for the thrill. This led to his heist at a chemical plant, where, after Batman confronted him, he accidentally fell into a vat of acid. But where other versions of the Joker went mad from the deformity, this one only pretended to go insane. Now free from the threat of capital punishment, the Joker knows that nothing can stop his sadism.

1) One Bad Day

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No Joker story is more iconic than Alan Moore’s masterful yet controversial graphic novel The Killing Joke. This story not only reworked earlier ideas about the Joker’s origins but also added a new level of tragedy that led the Clown Prince of Crime to develop his terrifying philosophy. In this version, the Joker was once a kind but struggling comedian who desperately tried to make ends meet to support his pregnant wife. He was eventually approached by the mob, who offered him a lot of money to pretend to be the Red Hood while they robbed a chemical plant. But on the day of the robbery, the comedian learned that his wife died in a fire. This tragedy didn’t stop the mobsters from forcing the comedian to go through with the heist anyway. During the robbery, they were confronted by Batman, who assumed that the comedian was the ringleader. Their confrontation ended with he comedian falling into the vat of acid. This tragedy not only created the Joker but also led to his philosophy that all it takes is one bad day for someone to turn out just like him.

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