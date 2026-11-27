With November coming to an end, we’re getting ever closer to 2027 but it’s not just a new year on the horizon, at least not for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The beloved heroes are headed into a new era when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 hits comic shops on January 13th. Following the epic runs from writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra and then writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Freddie E. Williams II, the Turtles are getting a new creative team in January with writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Juann Cabal and it might just be the most action-packed yet.

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After “The City That Never Dies” we embark on “War All the Time” and the biggest fight in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history. It’s poised to be an exciting time for not just long-time fans but newcomers to the world of the Turtles as well. ComicBook had a chance to talk with Rosenberg about his upcoming Turtles run and not only does he tease going “bigger and bigger” with a story that is also rooted in family drama, but it sounds like there might be some things in the works for Shredder fans, too.

One Arc, Six Issues, One Epic Night

ComicBook: You’re the third writer for this series and the first two had 12 issues each, basically telling one big story. Do you see your run as telling one self-contained story, or laying the groundwork for something bigger down the line?

Matthew Rosenberg: Well, my first arc is only 6 issues and all takes place in one night. SO, if I say something stupid or everyone hates it that might be it. But assuming that doesn’t happen, we are already working on our next arc and it’s one of the biggest and most ambitious things I’ve ever written. It’s really fun to get the chance to just play with all the toys in the toy chest. I’m a really big fan of Dan Watters. Not as a person, he’s awful. But his work on Shredder has been amazing. So, we’ve been talking about ways to build off what he’s been doing. It’s going to be one the Turtles fans won’t want to miss.

It feels like the Turtles are in a transitionary period right now, and issue #25 promises an old enemy and more coming back. Do you see this as a return to basics for the team, or the start of something brand-new?

With legacy characters like this it’s always a mix. Even in the last two years with what Jason Aaron and Gene Luen Yang were writing in their books, they were miles apart from each other in some ways, but very much connected in others. For this first arc we are trying to do a back-to-basics approach, a sort of homage to the Eastman and Laird original run and just remind everyone why they cared about 4 slimy brothers who were ready to take on the whole world. Only in our run they just might have to.

In this series so far, the Turtles have faced threats both very grounded and massively fantastical. They’re known for juggling all that and some serious sci-fi, but which aspect does this upcoming issue and run lean into the most?

We’re opening on a street level brawl. That’s what the Turtles were born out of and that’s where we can show off who they are at their core and why they matter so much. And from there, we’re just going bigger and bigger.

Your upcoming “War All the Time” arc promises to evoke classics like Daredevil: Born Again, so how much of the threat is something the TMNT need to physically overcome, and how much is going to be major family drama?

It’s always going to be rooted in family drama. How each brother deals with things, what they value, what they’re willing to do, all serve to create the tension. But yeah, a whole lot of people are trying to kill them too. So sometimes the family drama will take the backseat to, ya know, not getting murdered. But it’s going to be a fight all the way across the city and nobody’s feelings are being spared.

Everything You Need to Know About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25

Here’s how IDW describes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25: “It’s all-out war as New York’s own Matthew Rosenberg takes over the TMNT! After ’The City That Never Dies,’ it’s been quiet in New York City…a little too quiet. But a newly resurrected old enemy is determined to make some noise for our Heroes in a Half-Shell. One city. Countless villains. The biggest fight in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles history starts here, as our Turtles fight ‘War All the Time.’”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25 hits stores on January 13, 2027, from IDW Publishing. Pre-orders for the issue are due November 30th.