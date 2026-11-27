Marvel Comics is the biggest force in pop culture right now. Sure, their comics aren’t selling as well as they once were and fans aren’t exactly happy with them. On top of that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t as popular as it once was. You’d imagine that it’s not a great time to be the House of Ideas, but this is not the case. Even though the company’s fortunes are down, they’ve been able to position themselves as one of the most important tastemakers in pop culture. Marvel characters always have a chance to hit it big nowadays and there’s one duo that should have been superstars ages ago – Cloak and Dagger.

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It’s not like Marvel hasn’t tried with the characters; in 2018, they got a television series on Freeform. It’s technically in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it comes from that time when the canon status of the TV shows from the Disney family of pre-Disney+ networks was in question. Like the other Freeform shows, it had short time in the sun and then faded away. Meanwhile, in the comics, they haven’t exactly been having a great time of things either. Cloak and Dagger have made several appearances lately, but they haven’t been important in ages. With the two of them in Marvel Rivals, it’s about time that Marvel remembers the duo that was meant to be the coolest new mutants of the ’80s.

Cloak and Dagger Are Yet More Proof That the ’80s Were Humanity’s Greatest Decade

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If you know anything about the ’80s, you know that one of the defining features of the decade was fear-mongering involving children. It felt like the world finally realized how dangerous it was to children and suddenly, there were all kinds of cautionary tales about all of the bad things that could happen to your kids. These were the days “Just Say No”, D.A.R.E., M.A.D.D., the “very special episode”, the “after-school special”, and the like. Cloak and Dagger fit perfectly into this world.

The two teens were first introduced in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #64 in 1982. Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson were two runaways, living out on the streets and doing what they needed to survive. The two of them would get kidnapped by a gang and were experimented on with a new kind of drug. Instead of getting hopelessly addicted, the drug somehow tapped them into the source of light and darkness. Tandy would gain the power of light, allowing her to manifest light daggers and heal others and Ty’s body was made into a link to the Darkforce Dimension, becoming a walking portal.

Another hallmark of ’80s storytelling in general and comics in particular were creating this idea that all cities were dangerous places full of predators that only superheroes could fight. Cloak and Dagger would step up as defenders of the innocent, battling against the gangs that targeted them. The two quickly became fan-favorites in the Spider-Man comics, leading to a four-issue miniseries in the tail end of 1983. It was also a success, spawning a bimonthly ongoing series. Eventually, it would be combined with Doctor Strange to become a revival of Strange Tales, which lasted 16 issues before the they were split again, leading to The Mutant Misadventures of Cloak and Dagger, which ran another 19 issues.

Cloak and Dagger were created to be hip, cool new heroes and in the ’80s, that meant one thing – mutants. The two of them, though, gained their powers from drugs. However, as their sales went down, Marvel decided that the best thing to do as a stop-gap measure was to establish them as mutants. Basically, the drugs they were given kickstarted their latent mutant abilities. On top of that, their powers were expanded; eventually, Dagger was linked to the very source of Light, becoming an avatar of it, while Cloak’s Darkforce powers kept getting expanded.

However, as the years went on, Marvel could never really make the two work long-term. They were characters that everyone knew about, but they rarely showed up. They were ’80s chic, in a lot of ways; by the ’90s, they were mostly relics of another time. Teen heroes in the Marvel Universe in the Marvel Universe have been a tough sell for a while and the two of them were no different. Cloak and Dagger are part of that class of characters that everyone likes, but when they actually do get a book, it rarely sells. They’re guest stars extraordinaire, basically.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Cloak and Dagger have grown as characters over the years – even separating for a time – and it’s about time that Marvel gave them another shot. Putting them in Marvel Rivals felt like a step in the right direction and it also gives the House of Ideas an example they can follow – Magik. Magik has been getting a lot of attention lately; while the character has been consistently pushed for almost 20 years now, it’s only been since Marvel Rivals that Marvel has been giving her a solo push.

Honestly, it would be very easy to do the same with Cloak and Dagger. They’re mutants and Marvel is pushing the X-Men hard. While we don’t really have a young mutant team, we do have some very popular young mutants in the Outliers and the Exceptional X-Men kids. They could use a mentor and Cloak and Dagger are perfect. It feels like Marvel is positioning the Outliers as new New Mutants and Cloak and Dagger would fit with them perfectly. Add in the magical connection of their powers, and you have two characters who are ready for the big time.

The MCU Could Make Cloak and Dagger the Stars They Were Always Meant to Be

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cloak and Dagger have gotten one try in the MCU. However, it was the part of the MCU that no one really paid much attention to. The MCU has fallen from grace in recent years, but the excitement the debut of the X-Men is bringing shows that it still has its fans and still can be the biggest thing in pop culture. Cloak and Dagger being brought back with the rest of the mutants would be perfect and finally give them the chance they need to shine.

These two characters are so easy to make popular. Tandy and Tyrone are two great characters with awesome powers. They have a history with Spider-Man and the X-Men, and have played a role in more than one big story. The fact that they are such a hard sell in the 2020s is kind of depressing; sure, they are about as ’80s as you can imagine, but they have that timeless quality that so much great ’80s media has. The two of them could easily be made into the superstars they always should have been.

What do you think about Cloak and Dagger? Do you think they could be big in the 2020s and beyond? Sound off in the comment section below.