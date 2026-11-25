Marvel Comics has become the most popular comic company, something that basically began when they started their new superhero universe in the 1960s. While DC was sometimes able to compete with them, for the most part Marvel was on top. With success after success under their belt, the company decided to branch out, leading to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four’s film rights were sold, so Marvel Studios only had access to the Avengers, their related characters, and the other portions of the Marvel Universe. The MCU hasn’t been all about adapting books, but it has adapted some of the best stories in the company’s history. However, one has been missing and it’s about time it got an adaptation – Annihilation.

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The MCU’s first three Phases went in numerous directions, adapting various stories, with the overall story of the MCU being the battle against Thanos, who was out for the Infinity Stones. Since then, we’ve moved on to the Multiverse Saga, which is partly adapting Secret Wars. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars coming up, we’re looking at what is (probably) going to be a new Phase. I think it’s long past time Marvel looked at adapting Annihilation. It’s the perfect epic for the MCU and could go a long way in making it as popular as it was before Avengers: Endgame.

Annihilation Proved That Cosmic Marvel Could Be the Star of the Show

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

2006 was a massive year for Marvel. Civil War was breaking the Marvel Universe, pitting hero against hero on Earth. For the first six years of the decade, Marvel was putting out some of the best books ever, but there was one part of the universe that was being woefully ignored and that was the cosmic side of the equation. The history of Cosmic Marvel is quite interesting; in the ’60s, it was basically the baby of Lee and Kirby, the two of them setting up the basics like the Negative Zone, alien races like the Skrull, cosmic horrors like Galactus, and amazing heroes like Silver Surfer.

In the ’70s, Cosmic Marvel was Adam Warlock and Captain Marvel battling the Magus, Thanos, and the High-Evolutionary, with writer/artist Jim Starlin orchestrating the best parts. Characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Moondragon, Gamora, Pip the Troll, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, and more started to pop up. The ’80s would see Cosmic Marvel fade when Starlin left the company, but when he returned in the beginning of the ’90s, he would bring back his favorites and kick off the Infinity Trilogy, starting with Infinity Gauntlet.

’90s Cosmic Marvel was the Silver Surfer, Warlock and the Infinity Watch, and Thanos. However, the lackluster ending of the Infinity Trilogy would lead to Cosmic Marvel fading away again. That leads us up to 2006, when writer Keith Giffen, at the time also working on 52, was part of a new Cosmic Marvel pitch, the one that would lead to Annihilation. The story saw something called the Annihilation Wave begin its runaway trip across the cosmos, destroying entire worlds.

In 2006, Cosmic Marvel was all but dead. The characters were all there, but no one had been using them. Giffen and writers Andy Lanning, Dan Abnett, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and Simon Furman had their pick of characters and they started out with Silver Surfer, Nova, Super-Skrull, Ronan, and various living former Heralds of Galactus. It was a great mixture of characters, and fans ate the story up with a spoon. The Annihilation Wave was revealed to be under the control of the Fantastic Four villain Annihilus, the Kree betrayed everyone to team with him and survive, and even Galactus got involved in the war.

Annihilation was exactly the kind of big cosmic story that Cosmic Marvel did so well. I think one of the best ways to describe it is that it was old school and familiar, yet the story also felt fresh and new, partly because it was (Keith Giffen is one of our industry’s greatest talents and he is dearly missed). Giffen and company were able to find the tone that made Cosmic Marvel work so well in the past – that sense of wonder and that anything could happen. The stakes were epic and fans loved it. It was a huge hit, helping Marvel further its lead in sales over DC, all while reintroducing classic characters. The story would birth numerous sequels and is responsible for the creation of the Guardians of the Galaxy that everyone knows and loves.

Marvel Studios has been doing better as of late, but the whole situation feels rather tenuous. If the next two Avengers movies can’t stick the landing, it’s not going to be great for the studio. However, I think that if the company wants something as close to a sure thing as possible, then Annihilation should be the direction they take the MCU. It has exactly the kind of big spectacle that the MCU does well and it’s a more malleable story than most fans realize. Plus, Marvel already has all of the big pieces set up.

We have the Fantastic Four, who can open the Negative Zone. We have the Kree and the Skrull, whose conflict is key to the story. There’s Galactus, Surfer, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Down the road Thanos gets involved in the saga, which gives Marvel the chance to bring back its biggest villain. Annihilation would have to be changed in various ways to fit the MCU, but fans are used to that by now. There are lots of Marvel stories the MCU shouldn’t adapt, but Annihilation isn’t one of them.

The MCU Needs to Expand and Annihilation Will Facilitate That

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The MCU was able to bring superheroes to the masses, trying to be as close to the comics as possible. It could have failed miserably, but Marvel Studios was able to pull it off. However, the last few years haven’t been able to find the success that used to be commonplace for Marvel. There’s still entertaining projects and massive hits, but it’s just not the same. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are going to be hits (unless Doomsday is really bad; it’s not probable, but it could happen), but Marvel needs a plan again.

Annihilation can give them that plan. Marvel looks like it’s going to be focusing on the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the future, but both of those franchises are great for cosmic adventures – an argument can be made that Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) and Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) were the epicenter of Cosmic Marvel after Starlin left in the ’80s. Most importantly, Annihilation gives the MCU a direction, one that would hype fans up for all of the movies, not just the big ones. The MCU needs to expand and Annihilation can be the key to its future.

What do you think about Annihilation? Do you want the MCU to adapt it or would you rather they go another direction after the Multiverse Saga? Sound off in the comments section below.