Doctor Doom is set to make his breakout introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday this December. And if the movie’s anything like Avengers: Infinity War, then it will end on a massive cliffhanger with the Ruler of Latveria emerging victorious and leading us directly to Avengers: Secret Wars. Of all of Marvel Comics’ villains, Doctor Doom arguably has the best track record when it comes to defeating his heroic enemies. With his mastery of science and magic, along with his tactical mind, Doom views his triumph as inevitable and some of them actually are. Even Marvel’s greatest heroes sometimes kneel before Doom’s might.

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These are the events where Doctor Doom undoubtedly came out on top. And even if his storylines eventually have him lose his position, the fact that he had those triumphs in the first place makes him unlike any other villain in the Marvel Universe.

5) Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment

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One of the defining moments in Doctor Doom’s life was when he scarred his face during a college experiment. Doom wanted to create a device that would let him go to Hell and save the soul of his mother, Cynthia, from the demon Mephisto. This mission has been central to Doom’s motivations for decades. Eventually, Doom becomes so desperate that he does the unthinkable and reaches out to someone else for help. Working with Doctor Strange, the two master sorcerers battled their way through Mephisto’s demon army. However, Doom seemed to double-cross Strange by offering Strange’s soul to Mephisto in exchange for Cynthia’s, a bargain which she vehemently objected to. Yet Doom’s betrayal was all a trick, as he helped Strange escape Mephisto as well. Freed from her contract with Mephisto, Cynthia was finally allowed to find peace in Heaven. Doctor Doom might be an egomaniacal dictator, but he’ll do anything for his mother.

4) Books of Doom

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A huge part of Doctor Doom’s identity is that he is the ruler of the small nation of Latveria. One of the best stories that explains exactly how Doom conquered his homeland is the prequel miniseries Books of Doom, which chronicles the villain’s rise to power. After suffering a horrific childhood with his parents dying at the hands of Latveria’s corrupt elite, Doom left his home to travel the world. By the time he returned years later, he had become the armored master of sorcery and science that we all know today. With his vast power and his promise to liberate the people of Latveria from King Vladimir’s tyranny, Doom inspired a revolution. Ultimately, Doom avenged his parents’ murderer by strangling Vladimir with his bare hands. As Latveria’s new ruler, Doom turned the third-world country into one of the most powerful and prosperous nations on Earth with free healthcare and education for all its citizens. Doom is a villain who truly believes he can make the world a better place, and Latveria is the best evidence of his success.

3) One World Under Doom

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Doctor Doom is always trying to take over the world, but when he was appointed the new Sorcerer Supreme, he finally had the power to do so. Within a single day, all world leaders surrendered to Doom’s will. All nations became part of a United Latveria, and Doom allowed the world governments to remain as long as they answered to him. During his reign, Doom ended all wars, created universal health care and education, and even turned Hydra into a force for good. However, as with Doctor Doom, darkness lurked beneath this seeming utopia. Several heroes snuck into Latveria and discovered the awful truth. Doom had detained every citizen of Latveria and was draining their life forces. Once the truth was revealed, Doom’s empire came crumbling down. Ultimately, Doom would sacrifice his life to resurrect his goddaughter Valeria, who was killed during the conflict. Although his reign came to an end, Doom was Earth’s sole ruler for a time.

2) “Hell’s Angel”

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Taking over Earth is one thing, but Doctor Doom’s death led him to an even greater achievement: conquering Hell itself. After the events of One World Under Doom, the former ruler of Latveria and Earth was sent to Hell for his countless crimes. The “Hell’s Angel” storyline has Doom temporarily bring a comatose Captain America to Hell so they could raise a rebellion to overthrow Mephisto and free countless demons and human sinners. Doom and Captain America fought side by side against Mephisto’s loyal soldiers while inspiring rebellion wherever they went. However, during the final battle, Doom seemed to betray Captain America and let Mephisto consume the First Avenger’s soul. But it was yet another trick against Mephisto. Doom had placed shards of the all-powerful weapon called the Antidivine in Captain America’s soul. When Mephisto tried to consume it, he instantly became frail and was then beaten by Doom. Thereupon, Doom forced Mephisto to make him the new King of Hell.

1) Secret Wars (2015)

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When the entire Marvel Multiverse was falling apart because of the Beyonders and Incursions, it wasn’t the Avengers, X-Men, or Fantastic Four who saved the day; it was Doom. As the last worlds were destroyed, Doctor Doom worked with Doctor Strange and Molecule Man to kill the omnipotent Beyonders and steal their powers. With this newfound power, God Emperor Doom gathered the last remnants of various universes and created the patchwork planet Battleworld. From his throne, Doom saved all he could, and most of Battleworld’s population looked to him as their lord and savior. The 2015 Secret Wars event also saw Doom achieve other great victories, defeating Phoenix Cyclops, Thanos, Doctor Strange, and even an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Black Panther. Of course, Doom’s own insecurities would lead to his loss of godhood at the hands of Mr. Fantastic. Still, Doom conquered some of the multiverse’s most powerful beings and saved billions of lives from multiversal collapse.

What’s your favorite Doctor Doom victory? Leave a comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!