Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Makes Unforgettable Return In Bleeding Tide First Look Preview (Exclusive)

Fans first met the immortal warrior B. in the pages of Keanu Reeves and BOOM! Studios’ BRZRKR, and now he’s back in a new adventure on the high seas. It’s been quite the journey for B. over the course of this saga, and now he finds himself in a predicament that only someone with an ear to the sea can save him from. ComicBook has your exclusive first look at that next adventure in BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide #1, and as you can see in the preview, things have been rough for the immortal since the last time we saw him, but he’s going to have to recover quickly to help his would-be saviors.

BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide introduces fans to a pirate captain and her crew as she tries to track down a mysterious heartbeat ringing through the ship. It turns out that heartbeat lies at the bottom of the ocean in a chained container, and despite their enemies closing in, they bring the container up to the surface in hopes that whatever is inside can turn the tide.

It turns out that it is actually who, in this case, as the mangled form of B. has been shoehorned into this container with only his head fully intact. That said, we all know B. will get himself together relatively quickly thanks to that whole immortal thing, but he’s going to have to make it happen quickly, as enemy ships are closing in fast, and he won’t be able to do much of anything in his current state. If he can get it together though, those approaching ships have no clue what now awaits them at their destination.

BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide #1 is written by Marjorie Liu (Monsters) and features artwork by Garry Brown (The Massive). The issue will also feature a main cover by Brown as well as variant covers by Khary Randolph, Rebeca Puebla, Michael Dialynas, and Giuseppe Camuncoli, and will hit stores on November 26th. You can check out the official description below.

“The world of Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR continues to expand into bloody new territory. This Fall, from critically acclaimed writer Marjorie Liu (Monstress) and praised artist Garry Brown (The Massive), BOOM! Studios brings you an all new chapter in the book of B. with BRZRKR: THE BLEEDING TIDE.

“Can B. quell the bleeding tide? When a pirate captain follows a strange heartbeat into the depths of the ocean, she finds a box chained in irons—and the deformed mass of the immortal warrior B. inside it.

Now awakened, B. must jump into battle to defend the crew from an ambush at sea despite rising concerns. What is the captain after with such a dangerous bounty on her head, and more importantly, what is she hiding?”

BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide hits comic stores on November 26th.