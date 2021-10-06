LEGO Comic Series From Skybound to be Revealed Soon

Ahead of “The Skybound Halloween Xpo” that takes place at the end of the month, Skybound Entertainment has announced that the first details on the first LEGO comic book will be revealed during the event. A full panel for the LEGO & Skybound partnership will be revealed during the “Xpo” with special guests including writer/artist Tri Vuong (Everyday Hero Machine Boy), Sean Mackiewicz (Skybound SVP/Editor in Chief), Daniel Konstanski (The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks), Hayley Wolfe (AKA Sensei Wolf) and LEGO NINJAGO series creator Tommy Andreasen and LEGO NINJAGO producer Tommy Kalmar. A further tease of the LEGO announcement from Skybound adds:

“What is the top secret, very first LEGO® comic book from the historic partnership between Skybound Entertainment and AMEET Publishing? You’re going to find out here – along with a first look at art from <SPOILER>! Yeah, that’s right, <SPOILER> is the first LEGO comic book and features the return of <OTHER SPOILER>!” What does it all mean? What’s hiding behind those spoilers? We won’t find out until The Skybound Halloween Xpo on Friday, October 29, kicking off at at 10 AM PT and streaming on Skybound Entertainment’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our Halloween #SkyboundXpo hits later this month! We'll be revealing our first @LEGO_Group comic title! Get more info and what other segments we'll be having: https://t.co/S03wwl6V9H pic.twitter.com/x6reSidPDC — Skybound Entertainment (@Skybound) October 4, 2021

“As a lifelong fan of LEGO toys and content, nothing brings me greater joy than partnering with AMEET on this iconic brand. Each title will be a portal to the endless worlds accessible in every LEGO play session, created to inspire the LEGO builders, readers, and thinkers of tomorrow,” Sean Mackiewicz, Senior Vice President, Editor-in-Chief at Skybound Entertainment, previously said.

“Comic Books form a key component of the LEGO Books publishing strategy to bring LEGO stories to young readers everywhere,” added Eric Huang, Vice President and Publisher at AMEET. “Skybound is the perfect LEGO Books comics partner. They’re as passionate as we are about publishing books that encourage creativity and play.”

Other panels set to take place at The Skybound Halloween Xpo include:

Comics Vault Live 210 – Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham opens the Skybound vault for this Halloween edition of CVL. Don’t miss out on exclusive new drops including The Walking Dead Deluxe #6 Second Printing variants in both Gold Foil Color Cover and Red Foil BW Cover editions; new variants to House of Slaughter #1; and a special Redneck #1 with a new cover by co-creator Donny Cates!

ATTACK! with Attack Peter – Skybound’s Peter Santa-Maria once again invites the Xpo audience inside his workshop to give you an update on everything he’s got going and to debut a very spooky print for Halloween!

Movie Trivia Schmoedown – “Final Girl” One-on-One Match – Two of the Schmoedown’s top horror experts will square off in a rapid-fire iron man match all about that famed slasher film trope “The Final Girl”! Who has the intelligence, the wits, the absolute nerves of steel to be the latest Xpo Schmoedown champion?! Tune in to find out!

In The Bones: A Discussion on Horror in Latinx Culture – Latinx voices in the horror space have been telling some of the most exciting (and scary) stories of the last decade. Join Dani Fernandez with special guests to discuss this explosion of talent and creativity in one of our favorite genres.

Lee and Clem Tell Tales – The real-life Lee and Clementine-Dave Fennoy and Melissa Hutchison-join Skybound’s Woody Tondorf to talk about this legendary duo and the release of our much-anticipated limited edition Lee and Clem statue from Level 52 Studios. The update you’ve been waiting for!

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Skybound Tabletop – Join the Skybound Tabletop team as they showcase some of their most inventive games to date, from The Walking Dead: Something to Fear to Kim-Joy’s Magic Bakery. Also joining them are James Hudson (Senior Director of Skybound Tabletop) and board game aficionado Ruel Gaviola.

Comics x Kicks – Join some of the most exciting voices in the world of kicks as they discuss how they fell in love with sneakers, their most treasured grails, the similarities to the world of comics and how you can take your first step (pun intended) into the most fashionable fandom of all! Join Chris Chase, Jodi Chase, Tamika Moultrie and more for a can’t miss discussion hosted by Jack DeMayo. Sponsored by Whatnot.

The Skybound Halloween Xpo kicks off on October 29, 2021.