Some of the best comics being published today have nothing to do with Marvel Comics and DC superheroes, with some examples being horror titles about a zombie whose heart starts beating again, several killers set loose in a small town on Halloween, or an entire title centered around conspiracy theories. While superhero comics dominate the sales charts, there are a lot of creator-owned titles and imprint horror, sci-fi, and fantasy stories that people are talking about today. Image Comics remains the core publisher for many of these titles, but it isn’t the only company that pushes these non-superhero books.

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There are some big-time creators working in this space today, including James Tynion IV and Deniz Camp, and they are proving that great stories can have nothing to do with superheroes and still stand tall above even tales about men in capes. Some of these books are even new enough that you can catch up on them now without digging into years of backstory. One of these stories is even big enough that it is in development to become a Hollywood movie.

5) Bleeding Hearts

Image Courtesy of Vertigo

Bleeding Hearts is a Vertigo series, the first new title from the DC Vertigo relaunch. The first issue went on sale in February 2026, and there have been nine issues released to date for the series. Bleeding Hearts is a series by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian that follows a zombie named Poke whose heart starts beating again. The world in the comics is quirky, with the zombies actually having an intelligence and talking to each other, but still having an insatiable desire to eat the living.

The story is set about 10 years after humanity falls, when zombies are the dominant life form. The twist comes at the start, when Poke’s heart starts beating again, and he sees the living as friends instead of food, which is a problem since he is now in the minority, and the other zombies don’t take kindly to his new feelings. Later issues add human survivors, and the series remains one of the most original and quirky zombie stories going today.

4) The Department of Truth

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The Department of Truth is an Image Comics series by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds that launched in 2020. It is still ongoing to this day, with issue #39 starting a new story arc. The story follows FBI agent Cole Turner, who learns that conspiracy theories are real and is pulled into a battle to decide reality for every person on Earth. In the series, the Department of Truth is nothing new, and it traces back to beliefs recorded by Pope Sylvester II in 1000 A.D.

The book has a high-concept premise, with the idea that if enough people believe in a conspiracy theory, myth, or alternate fact, it can manifest itself into existence, or even rewrite reality. The comics have a secret government agency bring in Turner to stop dangerous ideas from coming into existence, while there are rival forces that fight to shape what the world will turn into if they are successful. Tynion brings in several real-world theories, from JFK’s assassination and the Satanic Panic to things like Bigfoot, making this a smart, surreal, and entertaining read.

3) Crowbound

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Crowbound is a new Image Comics series from Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and Dustin Nguyen (Little Monsters). The first issue went on sale in September 2026, and it is already earning great reviews, which should come as no surprise for Lemire. There have only been three issues so far, but this series is already a fantastic story, and it can only go up from here. This is a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy where children start working in the Factory at age 13. They work to help maintain a wall to keep an alien being known as the Eater out, and are ruled by evil men who have taken over as the ruling class.

However, everything changes when a woman named Rose has her daughter taken away a year before the girl turns 13 and is killed trying to save her. Rose then returns from the dead, now bound to an ancient spirit known as the Scarecrow Queen, and she sets out to save her daughter and free her people before a man connected to an evil being can stop her. This is a dark and disturbing story that is one of the most promising books available today.

2) Assorted Crisis Events

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Assorted Crisis Events is an Image Comics series by Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki that started publication in 2025. This ongoing series has nine issues so far and is an anthology comic book series set in a world where time is unraveling, with each issue following a new character and a figure called the Broken Man appearing in every issue. The series is a sci-fi high-concept idea with a reality where time is collapsing, and the past, present, and future make it hard to keep track of what is going on. However, each issue has normal people experiencing the phenomenon and shows how it affects their real lives.

This series mixes apocalyptic events, time loops, dinosaurs from the past, robots from the future, and even displaced historical figures, and shows how regular people deal with it all. There is also a strong sense of how modern-day crises weigh on people, with looks at trauma, memory loss, relentless disasters in the news, and economic pressures breaking down society. It is one of the most experimental and thought-provoking comics being published today.

1) Exquisite Corpses

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Exquisite Corpses is an Image Comics series co-created by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh. The series is an action-horror story with a dozen killers dropped into a small town on Halloween with the instructions to kill each other. Each killer was chosen by 12 of the 13 wealthy families who control everything (the family hosting the event doesn’t get a killer to compete), and whichever killer survives gives the family that hired him leadership for the next five years. However, in this series, there are people in the town who fight back.

The first season ran 13 issues and ended in May 2026, but three of the killers got spin-off comics. There is a sequel that will take place in a new town and is set to arrive in 2027. The series has proven to be so successful that it is being developed into a movie by Blumhouse Atomic, although there is no word on a director yet. While the first season is over, the spin-offs added more stories, and a second season will continue the comic series, making this a perfect non-superhero comic book for anyone who loves blood-soaked action.

What is your favorite current non-superhero comic book series? Let us know any we might have missed in the comments below.