Marvel Comics is home to cavalcades of superstar, extraordinary artists, but there’s nobody around like Peach Momoko. Her bold, distinct watercolor style and reimaginings of classic Marvel characters have cemented her as an artist that practically everyone wants to see work on their favorite hero, and now, fans are getting a chance to admire her wide body of work all at once. Momoko is partnering with Clover Press to bring about The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko to life. This hardcover brings her best work on Marvel’s characters under one book, and fans have already shown their beyond-hearty support. The Kickstarter began with a goal of $10,000, but within the first hour, it netted over $130,000.

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As of the time of writing this article, the drive has reached $500,000 and is continuing to climb, which just goes to show how much fans want to see Momoko’s art tied together in a beautiful hardcover. There’s much more to this book than just her art, however, as fans still have a chance to add their own contributions to get any number of additional benefits that won’t be available anywhere else, even when the book releases in comic shops nationwide.

A Breathtaking Collection of Art in Every Form

Peach Momoko has spent the last several years redefining what Marvel superheroes could look like. She made a massive name for herself with her Demon Days, which blended Marvel’s heroes with Japanese folklore to create something truly unlike anything that had come before it. She’d continue to expand on her universe with Demon Wars, before becoming the main artist for Ultimate X-Men (2024), and further pumping out some of the greatest covers this side of the comic book industry. In 2024, she won her second Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist for Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin and her huge catalogue of variant covers. She was even one of the legendary artists chosen to draw a feature in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which goes to show just how much faith Marvel has in her appeal.

The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko is the newest entry in Clover Press’s long-running The Marvel Art of… series, and they’re pulling out all the stops for Momoko’s collection. This 240-page hardcover brings in some of Momoko’s best and most distinctive art, from her vast array of variant covers to experts from Demon Wars and Ultimate X-Men. The book itself is 9” x 12” with incredible paper quality, red-gilded edges, a spot glass cover, and a cloth bookmark. All of this is joined by 11” x 17” prints, stickers, a puzzle, signatures, and even more special delivery options that you’ll need to check out for yourself on the Kickstarter.

If you wanted to mix up the cover, you’d be more than able to, as there’s a wide variety of over-top covers, from a Spider-hero themed dustjacket to a Scarlet Witch and Ghost-Spider slipcase, both of which are exclusive to Kickstarter preorders. You can also pick up the Nightmare Edition, which brings in another 140 pages of Momoko’s most monstrous and terrifying art, which is sure to leave you breathless from terror and awe. There’s all of this and more, and with how quickly this campaign smashed its requirement, fans are sure to find everything they want and more in this collection. Here’s hoping for even more incredible art from Momoko in the future.

Which character would you love to see Peach Momoko take over as the main artist for? Personally, I’d do just about anything to see her draw a few issues of the mainline Spider-Man. Let us know your choice in the comments below!