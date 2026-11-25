Jean Grey is, without question, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel. She’s the master of and an essential part of the Phoenix Force, which is the embodiment of the very concepts of life and rebirth. The only people who could even hope to compare to Jean in terms of raw power are the highest echelon of characters, such as a full-powered Franklin Richards or Galactus. Jean is a true hero, but she’s also beyond dangerous. Her most famous story is, of course, “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” which saw her lose control to her powers and destroy an entire planet. Now, Jean Grey (2026) #1 has her on that path for an entirely different reason.

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In the wake of DNX, Cyclops is thought to be dead, and Jean was never going to take becoming a widow lying down. After years of touring space as a cosmic protector, this mini-series is bringing Jean back to Earth in a big way. It’s all about reconnecting Jean with her roots as an X-Man, and this issue is not only a fantastic transition from her cosmic era to her stay on Earth, but a wonderful character study that explores what it is that makes Jean so interesting. Even better, it also holds up a mirror to Jean and another beloved hero, the Scarlet Witch, in a way that makes me wish these two could get their own duo comic.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Perfect characterization and framing of Jean and her powers The actual fight against the Phoenix felt very small Fantastic balance between human emotions and cosmic might I would have loved to see Beast and Jean’s reactions as they talked about the news Excellent comparison that makes me want way more Jean and Wanda

The Cosmic Fury of a Broken Heart

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean is a difficult character to write. Or, at the very least, people who write her tend to fall into a few traps. On the one hand, you have Jean Grey as the most deeply empathetic and human of the X-Men, and on the other, you have the cosmic force of raw power known as the Phoenix. Jean as a person is incredibly down to Earth, but she’s also connected to a power and mentality that’s so beyond human it’s nearly incomprehensible. A good Jean story will acknowledge both of these aspects and blend them together without one overpowering the other, and this is a great Jean issue.

One of its biggest strengths is how it balances Jean and the Phoenix as part of the same whole, but also distinct. They blend together, but there are also clear lines drawn. This issue is a fantastic exploration of Jean’s character, taking us through her thought process as she loses the one person she loved more than anyone else, and it is also clear to call out how much is Jean and how much of her rampage is Jean losing herself to the powers of the Dark Phoenix. It’s a delicate balance that gives us a wonderful window into Jean’s psyche without detracting from the very physical threat she poses, which is shown off perfectly.

Speaking of characterization, Jean isn’t the only one to benefit. Wanda is a fantastic parallel to Jean, being the person to pull her out of her rage by connecting to her heart instead of fighting her power. They truly have gone on similar journeys, despite never truly being on the same page before in almost any regard. This single interaction made me want an entire series, or at least a story, dissecting their dynamic as they battle cosmic horrors together, but that’s a case for another time. Regardless, the emotional heart of this story is amazing, and Wanda brings it home perfectly.

Wonderful Expression on a Human Scale

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rogê Antônio is the artist for this series, with colors by Edgar Delgado and letters by Ariana Maher. Starting off with the strong points, Antônio’s work with expressions in this issue is nothing short of incredible. Every character is constantly moving and shown at different angles, but their faces always tell every facet of their emotions, no matter how complicated. Some of my favorite examples are Quintein’s awe and fear as Jean parts with the Phoenix, the clear tender love on Wanda’s face as she kisses Vision, and Jean and Beast’s grief as they stand over Cyclops’s grave. The faces here tell a story all on their own.

The depiction of Jean’s cosmic flames and the mind scape are also great, wich the shattering glass of both Jean’s rage and the cage holding her being one in the same being fantastic. However, while the art here is good from page to page, the scale of it could definitely be amped up for Jean. The story does an amazing job of driving home just how dangerous the Dark Phoenix is, but the actual confrontation with her feels very cramped. It definitely drags down the overall impact of the fight, making the Phoenix feel small when it should feel larger than life. The art is great, but it could be more open.

Overall, this was still an incredible first issue for Jean, bringing her into a new status quo as she adjusts to life without Scott and being back on Earth. I am beyond excited to see where she goes from here. Let us know what you think about Jean’s new adventure in the comments below!

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