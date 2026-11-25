Marvel has been all about putting Spider-Man and the Hulk together this summer, for obvious reasons. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a smash hit, owning the summer box office, so Marvel Studios made Marvel Comics (yes, yes, Feige would never mandate MCU synergy, which has been getting more prevalent since he took over Marvel overall; I’m sure that’s a coincidence) put out a whole lot Spider-Man/Hulk comics, putting some of their best talent out there. If you’ve read one story starring ol’Jade Jaws and Spidey, you’ve basically read them all. Well, until Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone, from writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh and artist R.B. Silva, that is.

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Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #1 kicked off a unique take on the two heroes’ relationship. This time, Hulk was in town to get his demons exorcised… literally. Cardinal Thornhill had been performing miracles and Bruce Banner actually believed the Hulk could exorcised from him, with Spider-Man getting involved to make sure it was on the up and up. It was awesome, exactly the kind of thing that Catholic writer Kevin Smith does so well, with issues two and three building up to the exorcism. Issue #4 takes place after that moment and it’s basically an example of how to do an penultimate chapter in the Kevin Smith way.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Smith and McElfresh give readers an exciting, well-paced, fun story Silva’s art can get a little busy sometimes, and it hurts certain scenes in the book Silva’s art is its usual excellent, with the colors from Federico Blee making the whole thing pop The story does take a turn for the cliche at the end; it’s not bad – honestly, it’s pretty cool the way everything worked out – but it still turns into a cliche story I love the way Spidey discovers the truth about the situation, breaking down all the mistakes his foes made that he noticed

Smith and McElfresh Hit Every Mark to Make This Story Work

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero and Kevin Smith is comics’ most relatable nerd. Smith was able to show that cool people also liked superheroes when they were adults and he showed an entire generation of comic fans how to act in public (Brody from Mallrats was somewhat toxic, but he had the capacity for change and was able to get girlfriends, which was a legit worry of being a teen male comic nerd in the ’90s). Smith’s comic wors is much like his movies – punchy quips, sarcasm, and well drawn-out characters, and Fire and Brimstone had those in spades. The fourth issue is a perfect example of Smith’s work and why it’s so enjoyable for a certain generation of readers.

Smith came up reading the Bronze Age comics of the ’70s and ’80s. Those books were wordy, but they were wordy in a different way. Stan Lee narrated panels, but writers in the Bronze Age allowed the artists to draw and dealt with the feelings and the drama. Smith writes in that style, and this issue is a perfect example of how he makes that work. I try not to spoil stories too much, but this issue is all about Spidey showing off why he’s more than just a guy who follows his spider-sense and punches people. He breaks down how he knew the exorcism was fake and then takes apart the villains in a fight in that way that only he can. Smith and McElfresh are able to pace this story out perfectly; this is a story with a lot of exposition, but the writers keep it all buoyant, funny, and exciting.

Penultimate stories are all about showing the readers the mechanisms of the plan and the hero finally putting the pieces together, revealing the villain’s final plan. An argument can be made that the mastermind behind this scheme was pretty easy to figure out, but Smith and McElfresh have packed this issue with other surprises. The scheme honestly ends up being a rather tried and true one that villain use against the Hulk, but the way Smith and McElfresh were able to obscure that throughout the run of the book makes it all worth it. I complain a lot about creators doing the same old stories, but it’s impossible in comics not to always do the same old stories.

The best creators are able to take these cliche stories and package them in such a way where at first, you don’t realize where things are going, and by the time you do, it’s a welcome twist. Smith and McElfresh pull that off with this issue and I love it. Sure, the cliche is still there, but I didn’t read four issues of cliches. I read almost four issues of a story that I hadn’t gotten before before it turned into something familiar.

Silva and Blee Are a Fantastic Art Team Even If They Aren’t Perfect

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

R.B. Silva has definitely reached a new level of stardom in the 2020s. Silva has been soldiering along in the industry building his style and Powers of X put him in the biggest X-book of the last seven years. Fans loved his work in that comic, ensuring his bright future Since that book, he’s been getting the big books and showing why he should be trusted with them. His style has a cartoonish quality to it that I love – especially when he’s colored by color artists like Powers of X‘s Marte Gracia or Federico Blee. Blee is another artist who has been doing some of the best work of career this decade, working with some of the most in-demand artists around and making them look like a million bucks.

This is an issue that combines exposition with action, and Silva and Blee are able to make it work. My only problem with the issue’s art is that Silva packs every panel and sometimes, it’s just too much. However, it’s a minor complaint. His character acting gets the point across – he’s even able to get across how Spider-Man feels without showing his face – his figure work is gorgeous, and his action is hard-hitting and fluid. Silva draws an awesome Hulk, a mountain of green muscle, with that classic monster face and bowl cut. We get some cool transformation sequences, some fights that prove that the Hulk is the strongest one there is, and an awesome last page that will hype you up for the next issue.

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone has been an interesting ride. Smith and McElfresh crafted a fun Spider-Man/Hulk story that took us in some fun theological directions before it came around to a more standard Hulk plot to close out the tale. This issue is a well-paced, entertaining little yarn, with great humor and cool little twists hitting readers constantly. The art is fantastic, but not flawless, bringing the script to life adroitly. I feel like this book is going to be one that will have a long second life; it’s great month to month, but I can’t wait to read it in one go. This issue does a fantastic job of preparing readers for a furious finale in the mighty Marvel manner, even if it’s not completely flawless.

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #4 is on sale now.

Do you like the way Smith and McElfresh set up this story or would you have preferred they did it in another way? Sound off in the comment section below.