Depending on the day, Batman is either the most popular or second most popular superhero in the world, only competing for that role with Spider-Man. Of course, a character as storied and in-demand as the Dark Knight is bound to have his fair share of relationships. Romance sells, after all, and Batman has never been the best at maintaining a normal relationship, which has given rise to a whole armada of potential lady loves. The most popular is definitely Catwoman, and I’d argue that she’s the best every day of the week, but she’s far from the only incredible woman who would make a great partner for Batman. Today, we’re looking at five non-Catwoman ladies who each bring something incredible to Batman’s stories.

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5) Talia al Ghul

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If Catwoman is Batman’s number one love, then Talia is his second great love, although she definitely makes a strong case for that top spot. She’s definitely left her impact on Batman’s mythos, between being the daughter of the infamous Ra’s al Ghul, often helping Batman stand against her villainous father, and bringing Damian Wayne into the world as Bruce’s first and, at this time, only biological child in canon. Traditionally, Talia has always had a torrid relationship with Bruce, where both long to be with the other, but their dedication to pursuing saving the world their own way constantly drags them apart.

Their connection has definitely soured over the years, especially when she took a much harder turn into stereotypical villainy, but as they’ve picked up the pieces, they definitely bring a new version of this old dynamic back to life. There’s clear tension between them, especially in how they raise Damian, but seeing them co-parent the young Robin is always a treat. Their interactions feel more like a divorced couple who still love each other, and exploring how that affects raising their son has already given us plenty of fun stories.

4) Scarlett Scott

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Scarlett is a newer entry on this list, first appearing in Detective Comics #1090, but her history is intimately tied to Bruce’s, as she is the daughter of Joe Chill. As it turns out, Martha and Thomas Wayne helped Scarlett’s mother escape her abusive relationship with Chill, with said mother going on to become the deadly Asema to honor the Waynes. However, Scarlett never wanted to hurt anyone. In fact, she’s dedicated her life and scientific genius towards helping people however she can, which is what brought her into contact with Bruce in the first place.

The idea of Bruce dating Joe Chill’s daughter is a strange but strangely resonant one. Batman has always been a story of growing from pain, and Scarlett is just as haunted by her parents as Bruce is, just in reverse. They both want to turn their grief and despair into fuel to make the world a better place, and Scarlett having an active role in helping Batman would be a narrative redemption of sorts for Chill, bringing a part of Batman’s origin full circle. At the very least, this deserves exploration.

3) Nocturna

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Catwoman and Talia aren’t Bruce’s only supervillainess lovers, and while Nocturna might be the most forgettable of this troupe, she still has the potential to bring something really interesting to the table. She started out as a woman with photosensitive skin who could teleport and emit irresistible pheromones, but post-Flashpoint appearances have taken the full leap towards making her a vampire. She and Batman had a blossoming romance that would be cut short by her apparent death in Batman #391, and she wouldn’t make a major appearance as a love interest again. For him, anyways, as Nocturna did seduce and manipulate Batwoman for a time.

What really makes Nocturna an interesting candidate for this is that she’s legitimately terrible for Batman. She’s a greedy, selfish villain who can mind control people using their own desires, but its those imperfections and connection to the dark that would bring something unique to the table. Despite how often his relationships tend to blow up, most of them end due to misunderstandings or bad timing, not because the characters truly aren’t compatible. Nocturna brings all of the bad-girl energy from Batman’s greatest loves without any of the heart that makes them work, which is new ground for a Bat-relationship. Also, the jokes about Batman dating a vampire practically write themselves.

2) Silver St. Cloud

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Silver is a very unique love interest. She began as a typical Gotham City socialite who had sparks fly with Bruce, but after she noticed his continuous disappearances, she puzzled out his secret identity all on her own. Unfortunately, the stress of losing Bruce to his second life as Batman was too much, and she left him. Still, the flame never truly died for either of them, and they would continue to love each other even years later. Silver brings something special to Batman’s life in the sense that she reminds him how to have fun. She definitely has her own struggles, but she makes Bruce smile in a way that is incredibly rare to see.

If nothing else, Silver would ensure that we get more stories focusing on Bruce’s place in society. We rarely get stories where Bruce actually has to live as anything more than Batman, but Silver is the perfect character to bring those types of stories to the forefront. She could also help flesh out the Gotham City upper-crust, which, despite appearing so often, remains rather underdeveloped aside from some crime bosses. Silver could breathe new life into a part of Gotham we’ve never seen before and put a smile on Batman’s face.

1) Annika Zeller

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Annika Zeller is actually Batman’s current love interest, with the as-of-yet unreleased Batman (2025) #18 boasting a cover where the two kiss. The chemistry between them is abundant, and the sparks are flying, with the two even going on a date in issue #5. Zeller is a brilliant doctor at Arkham Towers, developing a device known as the Crown of Storms, which would help even the most insane of criminals balance their minds and take a legitimate step towards recovery. She prioritizes people first and foremost, which is what Batman sees in her in the first place, but she also brings plenty of drama to the table.

Zeller is open about her disapproval of Batman, and while she’s willing to work with him, she fundamentally disagrees with his methods. This provides natural tension that the pair will have to work through, and gives Bruce a great person to bounce off of and rein him back when he pushes too far. She’s a balancing factor to Batman’s most out-there tendencies, and he is the person who helps her see beyond the Arkham walls. Most importantly, Zeller still hopes that people can change, which is something Batman always needs reminded of, as his ultimate mission is to help everyone. They disagree on methods, but their missions couldn’t be more similar.

Which Bat-love interest do you think brings the most to the table? Let us know in the comments below!