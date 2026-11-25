No one, not even Todd McFarlane, was sure how Santa Claus would fit into the world of Spawn, but a year after the resounding success of I Saw Santa, the first Christmas-themed spinoff in the Spawn Universe, it’s showing no signs of stopping. The second issue of the follow-up series, appropriately titled I Saw Spawn, will release on comic book store shelves on December 16, and they’re just getting started. That doesn’t mean that Todd was immediately convinced by it when he first heard it.

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When asked by ComicBook if he’d ever considered what Santa was up to in the Spawn Universe before, given his previous appearances in countless other superhero universes, McFarlane simply replied, “No,” with a laugh.

“I probably came in with my bar pretty low and my expectations going, ‘Okay, Spawn and Santa, here we go.’ But by the end of the pitch, (Chris Killian, co-writer) had convinced me because he surprised me on the story that he and Andrew had come up with.”

ComicBook’s own Chris Killian and his brother Andrew Sanders wrote both the original I Saw Santa and this year’s I Saw Spawn together, finding the balance of Spawn universe grime with Christmas iconography in the right doses.

“I think it’s just using that holiday cheer to make things scarier,” Killian said. “When we did this, we didn’t want a Violent Night, badass Santa Claus. We didn’t want any of that sort of stuff. We really wanted classic Norman Rockwell, Coca-Cola Santa, like the most innocent of characters that you can think of because that’s going to make what we do to them so much more horrifying.”

For Killian and Sanders, there’s no sibling rivalry or brotherly head-butting when they collaborate, with the latter adding, “Me and Chris have always been very close and supporting each other as much as possible…He graduated three or so years before me in high school, and he waited to go to college until I was ready to go, and then we both went together.” Killian added, “My mom is always like, I don’t know what I did that you guys get along so well, but I’m glad because she doesn’t get along with her siblings.”

Though there aren’t any arguments about where to take the story when they’re writing, they still push each other. Killian credits his brother with the gruesome idea from I Saw Santa, where his reindeer have their hooves sliced off with razor wire, preventing Santa from escaping.

“I thought, no way, bro. We’re not gonna do that,” Killiand said. With a smile, Sanders added, “It took like five days to convince him….I try to throw some stuff out there that’ll make him cringe or fight back.”

For McFarlane, having something in the Spawn Universe that’s distinct from the main title and its superhero DNA is important, and goes back to expanding the world with Sam and Twitch. That said, McFarlane says that expansions of the Spawn line need to maintain a Kevin Bacon-like rule, “You need to be like seven degrees away from (Spawn).”

Though the team won’t divulge plans for the Santa-centric corner of the Spawn Universe, they did open up about how the naming convention for its future might shift. As fans may recall, Marvel got locked into their Spider-Man movies maintaining the world “Home” in all the titles. Will the Christmas side of Spawn maintain the “I Saw ____” titles as it moves forward?

“We haven’t fully decided that yet,” Killian said. “I personally don’t think I would want to do I Saw blank every year. I don’t think that’s the route. It would probably be more to go back to I Saw Santa and then have a subtitle that changes every year. Would be my guess.”

McFarlane added, “Chris and I have talked about this before, that it definitely has to look like a Christmas-themed book, right? Which is why the design on the books looks like it’s Christmas wrapping and stuff. It has to scream, ‘Hey, I’m a Christmas story. I’m over here.’ Because it’s too easy to get lost in the other 200 superhero books that are being racked right next to it, right? So we’ll continue to try and brand it.”

Spawn fans also know that McFarlane has been trying for years to get a new Spawn movie off the ground, but what about the potential for I Saw Santa on the big screen? McFarlane teased, “Those are conversations that are ongoing literally right now.”

“I was having that conversation with Chris, that it could kind of work if I get this one thing going, or we just take some of the Spawn elements out, and I think I Saw Santa could be its own thing, a standalone, because it’s just cool of all the characters that they have in there. So I think we could go either way.”

I Saw Spawn #2 will arrive in comic book stores on December 16.