Cyclops is the one hero who has always been at the forefront of the X-Men’s attempts to save the world, and he is most tenacious when he is defending mutants. This was put to the test in the new “DNX” storyline when Cyclops went alone to face the Chairman, who is the original Beast from the first X-Men lineup. The Chairman worked with 3K to release the same disease that destroyed the world in the “Age of Revelation” timeline. His goal was to create mutants and destroy humans in the test area. What resulted was turning mutants into grotesque creatures and leaving the entire town a disaster area.

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In DNX #5 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini, Cyclops went to battle the Chairman and destroy all his equipment and machinery. However, this turned into a battle where the old friends realized that the only way they could win would be to kill each other. In the end, after one explosion, it was all over, with Cyclops seemingly sacrificing his life to stop the Chairman.

Cyclops Saved the World By Sacrificing Himself to Stop The Chairman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The entire finale of the “DNX” storyline was a personal one, as it kept flipping back to Cyclops and Beast when they first met after Hank McCoy joined the X-Men for the first time. This was then shown in conjunction with their massive battle, where Beast kept trying to claim he was in the right, and Cyclops was fighting to keep him from hurting anyone else. It was a personal battle, and it even seemed like Cyclops finally got through to Hank by the end, although the fight ended with an explosion that seemed to kill both of the original X-Men members.

When the explosion happened, it stopped the Chairman’s plan, and it saved the world from any further danger from this chemical warfare that 3K had planned. However, this was also witnessed by the heroes on the outside of the containment bubble. The Fantastic Four and members of the X-Men were all there watching when it exploded. Reed Richards said it was a small explosion and that Cyclops had saved everyone by keeping the device from reaching critical mass. But the problem came when Kid Omega said that he couldn’t reach Scott’s mind anymore. The X-Men realized that Cyclops had died to save the world.

This seemed sad, but it then led the X-Men to quickly make new preparations. While Reed Richards didn’t understand why Psylocke and the X-Men had to leave the decontamination and liaising with ONE to the Fantastic Four, Susan Richards said that they would deal with it, understanding there was something that the mutants had to deal with. While Beast was traumatized, realizing that it was another version of him who was responsible, Psylocke and the X-Men knew what was coming and what Cyclops’ death means for the planet.

The X-Men Are Preparing For the Return of The Phoenix

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As the X-Men were leaving the scene, Psylocke said that Cyclops drilled into them what they had to do if he died. They had to get back to their base in Alaska and prepare because Jean Grey was coming. Not only was she coming, but with the full power of the Phoenix, Jean would want answers for the death of her husband. That last panel showed an angry and heartbroken Jean Grey, surrounded by the Phoenix Force, and it looks like Cyclops saved the planet, but his death might have created a brand-new threat with a devastated Phoenix.

There was a twist at the end that showed that neither the Chairman nor Cyclops was dead. There is no telling how far in the future this took place, and the location itself was redacted, but the Chairman woke up Cyclops and said they had both been sleeping long enough and they had work to do. That sets up a new mystery about whether the Chairman is still a villain or if he is going to try to make up for things. It also showed Cyclops without his visor on, and his pupils solid white. Why Kid Omega can’t see Scott is also unknown.

However long in the future that epilogue takes place doesn’t matter for now. What does matter is that Jean Grey is headed for Earth, and she is not happy knowing that Scott Summers has died. Jean left Earth, leaving Scott behind, to embrace her full role as the Phoenix and has been facing universal threats in deep space. Her return to Earth will take place in the Jean Grey miniseries as she tries to keep her Phoenix Force under control despite her emotional distress.

What are your thoughts on the “DNX” storyline and how it ended? Let us know what you think will happen when Jean Grey returns in the comments below.