10 Years Later, Lumberjanes Is Still an Underrated Gem of a Comic

Comic books have a way of forging a connection with the readers, and this connection can linger years after the series concludes. For this group of readers, one comic with a lasting impact has got to be Lumberjanes. Lumberjanes has been over for about five years now, yet we can’t stop thinking about it. It’s a wholesome series about the power of friendship overcoming all odds, be they giant dinosaurs or the gods of lore. It’s one of those adventures that roots into hearts and never lets go. In other words, this comic series could be an absolute blockbuster hit, and we’d still say it’s an underrated gem.

Lumberjanes was created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Gus Allen, and ND Stevenson and published by BOOM! Studios. There are many things to love about the series, which is set at a scout summer camp, though admittedly, this one is a bit different from the average scout camp. You see, behind those cabins lurk all sorts of mystical critters, not to mention dozens of time portals and anything else one might imagine. It’s a virtual paradise for anybody looking for a grand adventure. Lumberjanes first hit the shelves in 2014, and that was the start of something fans have never gotten over.

The Setting and Cast

It’s safe to say that the camp for the Lumberjanes is quite the mouthful – Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types. Try saying that ten times fast. The camp is run by Rosie, a scoutmaster who grew up loving the camp, eventually stepping into the role of leader. In case it wasn’t obvious, Rosie’s character is a hat tip to Rosie the Riveter and accordingly plays around with similar themes.

Enter the current group of campers, namely the Roanoke cabin, consisting of Jo, April, Molly, Mal, and Ripley. Each character has a diverse backstory and a complete set of goals and wishes. Individually, they’re the heart of the story. Together, they’re the most adventurous group at the camp, and yes, that does mean they kick off many wonderous adventures. That may be to the dismay of some other cabins, but on the whole, these campers have learned to roll with it.

While the Roanoke Cabin is the core of the Lumberjanes cast, they’re far from the only characters. There are dozens of other campers, several of whom become the center of attention for various arcs. Likewise, the campers meet many mystical characters throughout their journeys, making friends and further expanding the cast. If it feels like there’s a lesson tucked into that element of their story, there’s a good reason for that.

What We Love About Lumberjanes

Honestly, there’s so much to love about Lumberjanes that it’s hard to pick a place to start. First and foremost, there’s the cast. The campers at Lumberjanes come from all walks of life, so the odds are good that every reader will feel represented when reading their stories. Even if they don’t, there’s no denying that the story is full of heart and joy. That alone can make for a compelling story.

Lumberjanes defies genre norms, playing around with many fun concepts. Their adventures have involved everything from mythological beings to sci-fi-styled time portals, and everything in between. Likewise, each story feels grounded, as it focuses on important life lessons. These lessons can range from a coming-of-age moment to the need to understand and accept one another, though these are far from the only themes discussed in Lumberjanes. At the core of Lumberjanes is friendship, or as they would say, Friendship to the max! The journey is all about growing bonds and appreciating one’s friends, and it’s so incredibly endearing. The cabin gets through all sorts of obstacles and dangers because they work together.

Stylistically, Lumberjanes feels like organized chaos. There’s always something happening on the pages, be it a dramatic twist or a visual pun. While the story intentionally leans into the world of chaos, it rarely feels overwhelming. It’s more like the series perfectly captured the energy of youth, inserting it directly into the artwork and characters, letting it burst forth. The characters are allowed to be themselves, embracing their quirky nature. It makes for a welcoming and heartening read, which may explain how often it gets reread by fans.

Lumberjanes Forever

Lumberjanes ran from 2014 to 2020, totaling 75 issues, plus a few special issues. Thanks to the readers’ loyalty, there have been a few spin-offs. For example, readers received a one-shot finale to let them say a proper goodbye. Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting any and all news about the potential Lumberjanes adaptation.

Mercifully, the reading doesn’t end there. There are three original graphic novels (created by Lilah Sturges and Polterink), plus a collection of four middle-grade novels (created by Mariko Tamaki and Gus Allen). Finally, there was a time when the Lumberjanes crossed over with DC Comics’ Gotham Academy. So while the Lumberjanes may be concluded, there are plenty of materials for readers to read again and again.