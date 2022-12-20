Marvel Announces New Adam Warlock Series

As Adam Warlock gets ready to make his live-action debut, the character is once again getting his own comic series. As a part of its 2023 promotional calendar, Marvel has announced Adam Warlock: Rebirth, a new series from Ron Marz and Ron Lim. Spinning out of the events of Silver Surfer: Rebirth—also by Marz and Lim—the new Adam Warlock tale is said to be set during the early days of the cosmic icon's life.

"Ron and I had such a great time on our Surfer series, accepting the invitation to come back and do more was a no-brainer," Marz said in a press release distributed by the publisher. "The cosmic end of the Marvel Universe is a wonderful playground, and we've got some great toys, including Gamora and Pip and Doctor Strange. There are definitely some sequel threads to what we did in Silver Surfer: Rebirth, but we're making sure this Warlock series stands on its own. Who knows, maybe a shiny guy on a surfboard will show up too."

Adam Warlock: Rebirth is scheduled to debut next April and will run for five issues. The duo worked on Silver Surfer: Rebirth together, which ran for five issues earlier this year, taking the character back to his roots in a big way.

"Turns out you can go home again," Marz said in a press release last October. "Silver Surfer with Ron Lim was literally my first job in comics. The first comic page I ever wrote was drawn by Ron when we were both kids. And now three decades later we get to go back there and slip right back into that same groove. It's so great to be wielding the power cosmic again."

"I am so thrilled to be penciling Silver Surfer: Rebirth," Lim said. "When Darren Shan, our editor, asked if I'd be interested in working on this with Ron Marz, I jumped at the chance. It is fantastic to be working with Ron again. It has been quite a while since we worked together, but it feels like hardly a day has passed. I'm having a blast getting to draw many of my favorite characters from our run. The story is full of surprises, familiar characters and crazy cosmic action! I can't wait for the readers to check out the book – hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoy drawing it!'

An exact release date has yet to be announced for Adam Warlock: Rebirth, though it's expected to hit PREVIEWS next month.