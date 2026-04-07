Marvel and DC Are Dropping Two New Crossovers That You Can Read Tomorrow

Did you think that Marvel and DC Comics were done crossing over? Well, think again, because by this time tomorrow, you’ll be able to read two brand-new crossovers the Big Two have decided to drop at the very last minute. It seems like only yesterday that Marvel and DC reunited after over two decades of not collaborating. But the two iconic superhero publishers have been going all out, first with a pair of stories involving Batman and Deadpool, and then with a couple featuring Superman and Spider-Man. And yes, there’s plenty more crossovers coming down the pipeline.

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Starting tomorrow, Marvel and DC Comics will be co-releasing two new crossover specials made specifically for their respective streaming services. Marvel Unlimited will feature an It’s Jeff!/Aquaman Infinity Comic, written by Kelly Thompson with Andres Genolet on art. A kaiju invades Coney Island, and only Aquaman and Jeff can stop it. Meanwhile, DC Universe Infinite will release the DC Go! comic Supergirl/Blade by CRC Payne and Mikel Janín, which sees the two titular heroes kidnapped by Mojo to star in a kitschy reality show. Both comics will be free to read with an active Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite account.

Marvel and DC Dropping Two Unexpected Crossovers on April 7th

While hardcore fans had an inkling that Supergirl/Blade was on the horizon, I don’t think any of us expected it to be dropped so soon, especially since the next Spider-Man and Superman special is right around the corner. Then again, that’s exactly what happened last November, right before the release of Batman/Deadpool. The Big Two both released a crossover on their streaming apps Thor/Shazam! on Marvel Unlimited and Flash/Fantastic Four on DC Universe Infinite. It’s a great marketing gimmick and a surefire way to get people excited about the next big crossover.

While I’m sure most fans would prefer the unexpected crossovers to be released traditionally, releasing them as vertical-scrolling comics is a smart move. Everyone who’s ‘in the know’ when it comes to comics knows about all the big crossovers Marvel and DC have been doing. But Marvel’s Infinity Comics and the DC Go! Comics reach a newer audience, one that might not be as familiar with the goings on of the comic book world. Dropping a couple of unexpected crossovers is a hell of a way to give that audience something new while simultaneously promoting the Big Two’s Spider-Man/Superman stories.

I don’t think I would have ever thought about putting Supergirl and Blade or Jeff and Aquman together (though the latter makes sense in retrospect). But I’m happy to see Marvel and DC do it. If nothing else, it’s yet another opportunity to let creatives swing for the fences with more wild concepts. It could even be a sign that the Big Two have more crossover plans down the line. But while we wait to see what’s on the horizon, fans can start with Supergirl/Blade and It’s Jeff!/Aquaman tomorrow on DC Universe Infinite and Marvel Unlimited, respectively.

Which Marvel/DC crossover are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!