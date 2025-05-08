Marvel Artist Hates Spidey’s Most Controversial Character Just As Much As You Do

The hatred for Spider-Man‘s most controversial character, Paul Rabin, is on display from artist Carlos Gomez. Today is the release of All-New Venom #6, revealing how Mary Jane Watson became bonded to the Venom symbiote. The big premise surrounding All-New Venom was the mystery of who was beneath the symbiote. The four suspects — Luke Cage, Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, and Rick Jones — ended up being red herrings, with many fans believing Mary Jane’s boyfriend, Paul Rabin, would be revealed as the All-New Venom. Naturally, that wasn’t the case, with Paul receiving another “L” in the eyes of fans. The artist of All-New Venom added to Paul’s suffering with a hilarious edit to a previous issue.

Back in January, artist Carlos Gomez shared an uncolored page from All-New Venom #2 on social media, featuring a conversation with Paul Rabin and Robbie Robertson. Their dialogue was changed from what’s actually published in the issue. In its place Paul argues for his own self-worth, asking Robbie why the fans don’t love him. “But… but I grew a man bun, I’ve got the beard and not to mention the steroids!” Paul shouts. “Why don’t they like me?”

Robbie responds, “Look, you might be the perfect douchey bartender… but the ASM [Amazing Spider-Man] fans, we hope you disappear into oblivion.” It’s a comedic little panel demonstrating how even the creators behind the comics are in on the jokes regarding Paul and why he’s disliked so much.

“ALL-NEW VENOM 2🕷 OUT NOW! Sunday nonsense,” Gomez captioned the photo. The joke goes along perfectly with the events in All-New Venom #6, where Paul hears the truth behind the secret that Mary Jane has been keeping from him. For starters, Paul gets flak from Mary Jane, Venom, and Robbie for creating MJ’s Jackpot device and fitting it with the possibility of it rolling three skulls, essentially giving her a death sentence. Paul also learns that the bond between Mary Jane and Venom is the reason they haven’t been intimate lately.

“… Yeah. Too many people in the room,” she says, with Robbie taking a sip of his coffee cup as he looks away at the awkward moment.

Paul constantly comes across as needy and whiny. When Paul thought Mary Jane died during the Venom War, he was relieved to see her walk through their apartment door. However, she didn’t have those same feelings that Paul did. All-New Venom #6 teases Paul coming to his senses by the end of the issue. When Dylan Brock, Venom’s former host, returns home, he makes a lewd joke about MJ and Paul having an open relationship. But he says that he doesn’t think he could stay in a relationship with three people in it, even if the other two were open and honest.

This is an obvious dig at Mary Jane and Venom keeping secrets from him. It remains to be seen if Paul follows through on his statement and breaks up with Mary Jane, or if Spider-Man fans will continue to be subjected to his complaints and neediness.

Let us know your thoughts on Mary Jane, Paul, and Venom in the comments below!